Fans Want to Know More About Joan Lunden's Children Following Her Bombshell Memoir 'JOAN: Life Beyond the Script' was published on March 3, 2026.

The beloved former host of Good Morning America has written a new book, and now, Joan Lunden's fans want to know more about her children. Joan's memoir, JOAN: Life Beyond the Script, was published on March 3, 2026, and she shares a candid account of being sexually harassed by a former boss.

Joan spent more than 40 years in the news business, and she also discusses her two marriages and seven children in her book. As folks talk about her new memoir, many were surprised to learn how many children the former broadcaster has.

Joan Lunden has seven children.

Joan Lunden has seven children, including daughters Jamie Krauss, Lindsay Krauss, Sarah Krauss, Kim Konigsberg, Kate Konigsberg, Max Konigsberg, and Jack Konigsberg. Joan has her daughters, Jamie, Lindsay, and Sarah, with her first husband, Michael A. Krauss, according to Closer Weekly. Sarah was born in 1980, Lindsay in 1983, and Sarah in 1987. The couple divorced in 1992. Joan married Jeff Konigsberg in 2000, and they welcomed twins Max and Kate in 2003 and twins Kimberly and Jack in 2005.

During an appearance on her former show, Good Morning America, on March 3, Joan described finding out she was pregnant just after learning the show had hired her back in 1979. "I was just a young girl who was 29 years old, and I got the call, and they said, 'You just got offered the job of Good Morning America.' And 20 minutes later, my gynecologist called and said, 'Congratulations, you're pregnant.' ... But, you know, the timing was just bad. I just said, 'All right, how am I going to do this?'"

Joan also said that ABC allowed her to bring Jamie to work with her. She recalled telling her agent before her first day, "Will you call them and tell them that I need to bring the baby with me because I'm breastfeeding?"

"But you know what? Kudos to ABC," she added. "They let me. It was supposed to be the best-kept secret, but they threw this big press conference right after the first show, and you know, Time magazine, Newsweek, like right off the bat. 'We hear you're bringing your baby to work. How did you get ABC to do that?' And the breaking story of that day became the fact that a major media company was allowing a woman to be a mom." She added that being a breastfeeding mom only interfered with work once.

"One morning, I was interviewing some senator about, uh, President Ronald Reagan's trickle-down economics theory, and I guess it was time for baby Jamie to feed," she recalled. "Because I — inflation and trickled down. ... The hairdresser came down with a blow dryer, and the show goes on." Joan is also a grandmother to four grandchildren — Mason, Asher, Leo, and Parker, as well as a mother to her Goldendoodle, Bentley.