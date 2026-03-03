'Good Morning America' Host Joan Lunden Has Been Happily Married for Two and a Half Decades Joan has seven children! By Risa Weber Published March 3 2026, 3:27 p.m. ET Source: MEGA / Instagram @therealjoanlunden

On March 3, 2026, Joan Lunden, a former host of Good Morning America, released her memoir titled Joan: Life Beyond the Script. The memoir reveals that Joan faced sexual harassment from a former boss at the beginning of her career.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite this, Joan went on to have a successful career in broadcasting, working in the field for over 40 years. And she's found success in her personal life as well. Her current marriage has lasted over two decades. Here's what we know about her marriage to Jeff Konigsberg.

Source: MEGA / Facebook @Joan Lunden

Article continues below advertisement

Joan Lunden has been married twice.

Her first marriage, to Michael A. Krauss, spanned from 1978 to 1992. The couple met while working at Good Morning America, and they had three children together. After the pair split, Joan said that her friends tried to set her up with successful businessmen, according to Closer. However, they were too boring.

"I thought, it’s just not what I want. I don’t want a detached guy whose mind is always focused on the next deal," Joan mused. She explained, "I want someone who is going to really be present in my life … embrace my kids, and someone I can have fun with. I want to wake up in the morning, and say 'Damn, I’m so happy I’m waking up next to him.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Joan met her second husband, Jeff Konigsberg, at a deli.

Joan was eating lunch at a deli when Jeff Konigsberg approached her. Joan recalled that he introduced himself and said, "I almost had dinner at your house in the Hamptons last summer. I was invited through a friend, but couldn’t go. I own children’s camps in Maine, and I’m there all summer, but maybe we can have dinner together another time?"

Article continues below advertisement

Jeff and Joan hit it off, and they eventually got married in 2000. They've now been married for over two and a half decades. Over the years, Jeff helped Joan through breast cancer, and the pair had two sets of twins together. This means that Joan has seven children total. Joan told Closer that raising her blended family is "energizing." "I’m a person who just has always taken on life at full speed. So I think that I was wise in my choice," she shared. Jeff owns summer camps, and Joan and Jeff spend summers in Maine together, where they have tennis courts, a climbing wall, and hiking trails.

Article continues below advertisement

In Joan's memoir, she talked about facing sexual harassment from her former boss.

Joan joined New York's WABC-TV Eyewitness News in 1975, where she co-anchored weekend newscasts. Her supervisor invited her to Fire Island, saying that it would be a good opportunity for her to socialize with the rest of the team. However, when they arrived, it was just Joan, her supervisor, and another couple. Joan felt trapped because she couldn't simply hail a cab home; the island was only reachable by ferry.