‘GMA’ Legend David Hartman’s Net Worth Remains Impressive After Multiple Pivots

The former actor and journalist made history as the show's first male host of 'Good Morning America.'

Longtime morning show Good Morning America has been on the air for so long that it's hard to remember a time when such a show didn't exist. However, those who were around in 1975 (no age-shaming, just facts!), remember where they were when GMA's first co-anchors, David Hartman and Nancy Dussault, introduced the show to the world for the first time.

David, who already had some notoriety as an actor before pivoting into on-air journalism, played a prominent role in getting the show off the ground during its early days. When the show celebrated its 50th anniversary, its hosts and crew ensured that David's legacy with GMA wasn't forgotten. However, due to his staying power in the entertainment industry, some have wondered about the details of his net worth. Here's what to know.

(l-r): David Hartman and Nancy Dussault hosting 'GMA' in 1975
Source: ABC
What is David Hartman's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, David has a net worth of $4 million. His net worth comes from his work as an actor and, later, as a respected entertainment journalist. At the beginning of his career, David performed in several Broadway and off-Broadway productions during the early 1960s, including Hello, Dolly! and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

He then went on to star in television roles, starting in 1969, with the NBC medical drama The Bold Ones: The New Doctors, where he played Dr. Paul Hunter opposite E. G. Marshall and John Saxon. The series ran for four seasons and established him as a leading man in television drama. Other roles of David's included The Ballad of Josie (opposite Doris Day), Nobody's Perfect, and Miracle on 34th Street, in which he played the adult lead. In 1974, he starred in the NBC series Lucas Tanner, playing a widowed baseball player turned high school teacher, a role that earned him critical praise for its warmth and sincerity.

David Hartman

Journalist, Actor, Former 'Good Morning America' Co-Host

Net worth: $4 Million

David Hartman is a former actor and current journalist. He is best known for being the first male host of ABC's Good Morning America.

Birth date: May 19, 1935

Birth place: Pawtucket, R.I.

Birth name: David Downs Hartman

Father: Cyril Baldwin Hartman

Mother: Fannie Rodman (Downs)

Marriages: Maureen Downey (m. 1974–1997) (her death); Mary Clark Putman (m. 2001)

Children: 4

In 1975, ABC tapped David as the first male host of its new, lighthearted show, Good Morning America. He stayed on the show for over a decade, co-hosting alongside Nancy and Joan Lunden. After he left the morning show in 1987, David continued to host and produce programs for PBS and the Discovery Channel, often exploring subjects related to science, history, and the American experience.

Where does David Hartman live now?

In addition to taking on more on-air specials throughout his career, David also took opportunities behind the scenes as a writer, producer, and narrator for documentaries. While his voice and skills have taken him all over the world, he calls a certain popular southern city home.

In 2002, David purchased a home in Durham, NC, for $657,000. He reportedly still lives in the home with his wife, Mary Clark Putman.

According to ABC News, in November 2025, David brought GMA cameras into his Durham home while being interviewed by host Will Reeve. During the interview, he called being one of the show's first co-hosts a "privilege" as he reflected on his legacy.

"In terms of what we tried to do, and we looked forward to doing, [it] was just a flat-out privilege," he said. "To have the opportunity to try to bring information to people in the audience, our viewers, who could take some information away from our program, and put it to work in some kind of useful, productive way in their own personal lives, that was our goal."

