The Jane App Has Shut Down Suddenly Despite Owing Many Sellers Money Utah-based fashion and home decor company Jane has closed its doors. What happened to the Jane app that led it to close? Here's what we know. By Joseph Allen Nov. 21 2023, Published 1:42 p.m. ET

The Gist: Jane, a fashion and home decor retail market based out of Utah, suddenly shut its doors in November 2023.

Sellers claim that they are still owed thousands of dollars.

There's an ongoing investigation into the company, but the exact reasons why the company shuttered remain unclear.

Customers and employees of Jane, a Utah-based company that sold fashion and home decor online, are asking plenty of questions after the company's sudden closure. Jane, which operated at both Jane.com and as an app, was sort of like a marketplace. Many want to know what happened to the company following its sudden closure.

While there's still plenty of information that we don't know yet about what happened to Jane, we do know there was an ongoing investigation into the company. Here's what else we know about Jane following the news that it's now closed.

What happened to the Jane app?

Jane and its app are no longer working because the company has closed, leaving both users and sellers confused. According to reporting from KSL TV, the Lehi Police Department opened an investigation into Jane, but didn't offer much detail on what that investigation is focused on. At its height, the woman-focused platform featured more than 2,000 sellers, but following the news that it closed, many of those sellers are without money that they say the company owes them.

Laura Mederos had been selling with the company for almost a decade. She said that when the company shut down, it still owed her money. She said that her daughter, another seller with the site, was also owed money when the news of the company's closure broke. The station reported that a former employee claims employees were let go on Nov. 17, 2023, without severance or healthcare.

In many cases, sellers who were working through Jane say that the company closed while still owing then tens of thousands of dollars. “It’s been very disappointing as a small business owner. It’s going to devastate families," Jane Abegg, a jeweler who sells through Jane, told the Salt Lake Tribune.

As recently as 2022, Jane was heralded as an enormous success story. The company had also named a new CEO. Now, it's unclear who is in charge of the company or what exactly happened that led to the sudden collapse. While those details may be uncertain right now, there are plenty of sellers and shoppers who are furious over the news.

What should you do if you ordered something from Jane?