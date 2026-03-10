What Happened to Jeff Galloway? Olympic Runner and Run-Walk Pioneer Dies at 80 Millions used Jeff Galloway’s method to finish their first race. His death has shaken the running community. By Darrell Marrow Published March 10 2026, 11:53 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jeffgallowayolympian

Few people have made an impact on the running community like Jeff Galloway. The longtime running coach, Olympian, and runDisney training expert died on Feb. 25, according to ESPN. His family had announced on Feb. 20 that he underwent emergency neurosurgery, and support poured in from runners who said his advice helped get them to start lines and finish lines.

Long before he became a beloved coach, Jeff built an elite running career. He competed for Team USA in the 10,000 meters at the 1972 Olympic Games. In 1973, he broke the U.S. 10-mile record. He later built a much bigger legacy as a coach, author, speaker, and running-store owner. Jeff’s death shocked fans, and many are still trying to understand what happened to him.

What happened to Jeff Galloway?

According to the AP, Jeff died after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke. He had undergone emergency neurosurgery following the stroke, but despite the medical intervention, died five days later. His death prompted an outpouring of tributes from his family and the running community.

“It wasn’t enough time. It was never going to be enough time to learn from you,” his daughter-in-law Carissa Galloway wrote on Instagram. “To watch how you loved. How you listened. How you always saw the best in everyone. How you made our family better. We are heartbroken but we are all better because of you. Every time you left after a trip or a visit you would hug each one of us, look in our eyes and say ‘I’m SO proud of you.’ And you meant it. Now it’s my turn. Jeff, I’m so proud of you. And I love you so much.”

Jeff Galloway was a runDisney training consultant.

One of Jeff’s biggest achievements was his work with runDisney. The organization says he coached more than 1 million everyday runners to reach their goals. The company credited him with inspiring athletes through his belief that “every runner can reach their finish line.” He served as runDisney’s official training consultant, and his programs remain central to the brand’s race prep, with plans for everything from 5Ks to marathons and the Dopey Challenge.