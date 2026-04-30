'SNL' Writer Jimmy Fowlie Reveals a Heartbreaking Update About His Missing Sister "My sister can no longer advocate for herself, but I can and I hope you will too.” By Tatayana Yomary Published April 30 2026, 1:06 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Even when you’re a person with notoriety, the unfair cards life often deals can still impact you, especially when you least expect it. Saturday Night Live (SNL) writer Jimmy Fowlie took to Instagram on April 29, 2026, to reveal that the case of his sister, Christina Downer, who had been missing for four months, had taken a sharp turn for the worse.

Article continues below advertisement

As fans try to understand what led to this tragedy, many are wondering why news about Christina’s disappearance wasn’t made front-page news. Not to mention, in light of the disappearance of TODAY co-host Savannah Guthrie’s mom, some fans are suspecting whether or not Jimmy’s notoriety was connected to Christina’s disappearance. However, the burning question fans want to know is simple — why?

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Jimmy Fowlie’s sister, Christina?

Jimmy revealed that his sister’s missing persons case has transitioned to a homicide investigation. Apparently, the 38-year-old, who has been missing since December 2025, was found dead.

"The LAPD has informed our family that Christina is no longer alive, and the case has officially transitioned from a missing person to a homicide investigation,” Jimmy wrote. “Our prayers for her to be found safely have transformed into prayers for the truth to be revealed and for those responsible to be held accountable.”

Article continues below advertisement

He continued: “We have reason to believe that in the weeks before she went missing, her phone and social media were compromised. The individual(s) in possession of her phone used it to hide the fact she was gone, to ask for money, and to create a false narrative that she was going ‘off the grid.’ I am sharing this because I believe that whoever is responsible is hoping to erase her in every way possible.”

Article continues below advertisement

Interestingly, he ended the post by saying urging fans who support him to “share his post and talk about Christina’s story.”

“I want to amplify her story in the only way I know how,” he wrote. “And to express that she was a beautiful person who matters in this world, especially to me. I also believe there is a chance that someone who knows something might find the courage to step forward. My sister can no longer advocate for herself, but I can and I hope you will too.”

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Fowlie has been open about Christina’s disappearance.

Before the unfortunate news, Jimmy shared multiple posts on his platform in hopes of getting answers about Christina’s disappearance.

Article continues below advertisement

The first post, shared on Dec. 22, 2025, was a missing-person poster for Christina. At the time, he urged anyone and everyone to contact the LAPD with any information.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the initial post, he shared a post detailing Christina’s connection to her dog Rex, along with two posts asking people to join him and his friends to post flyers in the LA neighborhood. He also posted a childhood photo of Jimmy and Christina, thanking everyone for their help and promising an update.