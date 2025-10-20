What Happened to Kada Scott? A Timeline of the Tragic Case in Philadelphia "Her death is a reminder that we must do far more to protect women." By Amy Coleman Published Oct. 20 2025, 11:30 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@1kadaaa

Philadelphia is mourning the loss of Kada Scott, a 23-year-old caregiver whose disappearance earlier this month ended in tragedy. For two weeks, her story gripped the city as family, friends, and volunteers searched for answers.

Investigators have pieced together the timeline of what happened to Kada Scott, a young woman remembered for her kindness, her career in caregiving, and the promise of a future cut short. Here's what we know.

What happened to Kada Scott?

According to FOX 29, Scott arrived for her overnight shift at The Terrace at Chestnut Hill around 10 p.m. on Oct. 4, 2025. Investigators believe she was not at work long before leaving the property, but there were no surveillance cameras in the parking lot where she was last seen. When Scott did not return home the next morning, her mother called the facility and received conflicting information about her whereabouts.

Her parents went to the nursing home, where they found her car still parked outside. Inside, her phone, keys, and iPad were missing. Her father, Kevin Scott, told FOX 29 that the last confirmed sighting of her was between 10:30 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. that night. On Oct. 10, police searched Awbury Arboretum in East Germantown after her phone last pinged in that area before shutting off. Dozens of officers and K9 units scoured the 55-acre property but found no sign of her.

A suspect was arrested as investigators followed new leads.

On Oct. 15, police charged 21-year-old Keon King with kidnapping, false imprisonment, and stalking in connection with Scott’s disappearance. Investigators believe King was the last person to see her alive. The following day, the District Attorney announced that King’s prior kidnapping and assault case from January 2025 had been refiled, possibly showing a pattern of behavior.

This really should be the nail in the coffin for Philly DA Larry Krasner and he should resign.



Kada Scott would still be here if he left this waste of space in jail back in January. Also the judge setting a low bail on this creep!#Philadelphia #KadaScott #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/fknHwTdq67 — AC  (@ACinPhilly) October 18, 2025 Source: X/@ACinPhilly

According to NBC Philadelphia, the earlier case was withdrawn when the victim and a key witness didn't show up in court two different times. Even though he allegedly abducted and assaulted the woman, and they had video evidence with strong allegations, such as strangulation, the case was dropped.

On Oct. 18, investigators received an anonymous tip and found human remains in a shallow grave at the former Ada Lewis Middle School. DNA testing identified the remains as Scott. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the tip read “GO BACK YOU MISSED HER.” Sources say new video evidence suggests she was likely killed within just 30 minutes of her leaving her workplace the night she went missing.

The city demands justice for Scott and more protection for women.

While Scott's cause of death has not yet been publicly released, prosecutors are reviewing evidence to determine what additional charges may be filed against King. The confirmation of her death devastated the city and reignited calls for stronger protections for women. Many are calling for the resignation of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, saying he failed to do his job, and it cost Scott her life.

Philadelphia City Council President Kenyatta Johnson shared a public statement, saying: “Ms. Scott was a young woman with her whole life ahead of her — a Penn State graduate who had just begun her career in caregiving. Her death is a reminder that we must do far more to protect women from violence and ensure that those with a history of abuse and harassment are not allowed to harm again." As the investigation continues, the Scott family has asked for privacy while they grieve.