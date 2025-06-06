Alabama Quarterback Keelon Russell's Twin Sister Died Suddenly — Here's What We Know Kierston Russell's death was non-criminal in nature. By Jennifer Tisdale Published June 6 2025, 11:22 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kierstonrussell22_

Although Kierston Russell didn't post very much on Instagram, what she did share with the world largely revolved around the sports she loved. Of the three posts on her profile, two are about basketball. She graduated from Duncanville High School in Duncanville, Texas in May 2025. The previous year, Kierston helped lead the Duncanville Pantherettes to another state championship on the heels of an undefeated season.

When Kierston walked across the stage to accept her diploma, she wasn't alone. Her twin brother Keelon Russell was finishing alongside her, though he enrolled at the University of Alabama early. He was a five-star prospect in football, per ESPN. His sister was gearing up to join him when she tragically died on June 4, 2025. Here's what we know.

What happened to Keelon Russell's twin sister?

Gary L. Harris, the Sports Director at WVUA 23 in Tuscaloosa, Ala., shared an update about Kierston's death from the Tuscaloosa Police Department. There were no details about Kierston's cause of death but rather the manner in which it was being investigated. "After speaking with the family, and in an attempt to quell media inquiries, they have given permission to confirm the death of Kierston Russell," said the TPD. They also said it was "non-criminal in nature."

The concern stems from the fact that the Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit is leading the investigation. They are a task force comprised of "the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Tuscaloosa Police Department, The Northport Police Department, and the University of Alabama Police Department that use collective resources to investigate felony assaults against persons, suspicious and unnatural deaths, and sexual assaults anywhere within Tuscaloosa County."

Because Tuscaloosa County does not have an elected coroner to conduct death investigations, they rely on the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences who work alongside the Violent Crimes Unit. If no evidence of a criminal act is found, the VCU is a liaison between the ADFS and the victim's family until the investigation is complete. A non-criminal death is defined as natural or medical death, death from accidents, or death by suicide.

Kierston Russell was honored by her brother on social media.

In the days following Kierston's death, Keelon has been sharing thoughtful messages about her to his Instagram Stories. Friends and family have expressed their grief and told the young quarterback they are keeping him and his family in their thoughts and prayers. In a since-archived Story, Keelon wrote, "Dear God, thank you that every good and pleasant gift is from above. You are the source of every blessing in my life — my health, my work, my relationships and the strength to face each day" (per New York Post).