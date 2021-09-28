R&B Singer Kelly Price Breaks Silence About Her Whereabouts: "I Was Never Missing"By Tatayana Yomary
Sep. 28 2021, Published 12:41 p.m. ET
Fans of R&B and gospel singer Kelly Price are breathing a sigh of relief. After rumors persisted that the 48-year-old was missing, which were fueled by concerns shared by her own family members, it turns out that Kelly is, in fact, not MIA.
So, what happened to Kelly Price? Here's everything we know about her COVID-19 diagnosis and subsequent isolation.
Kelly Price recently opened up about her missing status and taking time to recover after she flatlined in the hospital.
In an interview with TMZ, Kelly took the time to address the rumor that she'd been missing. Not only did she set the record straight, Kelly also shared her disappointment about her family members' insistance that she had disappeared.
“I was never missing,” Kelly said. “Everyone in my family knew exactly where I was. It’s very disappointing that things came to this, but it was not true.”
Kelly shared that she decided to isolate herself as she recovered from COVID-19, and was "avoiding her family, who she says that she doesn't routinely keep in touch with," per the outlet.
The 48-year-old also explained that her battle with COVID-19 resulted in a near-death experience where she “flatlined” in the hospital.
“At some point, they lost me,” Kelly told TMZ. “I woke up a couple of days later and the first thing I remember was the doctors standing around me asking me if I knew what year it was.”
When the interviewer asked Kelly to clarify what she meant by “they lost me,” she said, “I died.”
Thankfully, Kelly was able to bounce back from her complications, but she has a long road ahead. TMZ notes that Kelly is still on oxygen and struggled to speak with them.
“I have what is called long COVID and I am facing a very uphill battle right now,” Kelly tearfully explained. “I suffered a lot of internal damage and so I have a lot of rehabbing to do before I am able to be concert-ready again.”
Kelly Price initially announced her COVID-19 diagnosis on July 29, 2021 via Instagram.
Kelly first announced her COVID-19 diagnosis on July 29, 2021 via Instagram. Per TMZ, Kelly’s family shared that the singer was admitted to the hospital a week later as her condition continued to worsen, but was discharged after a few weeks. Kelly's family didn't hear from her after she was released from the hospital, which led to authorities doing a welfare check. However, Kelly wasn’t home.
In Kelly’s interview with TMZ, she explained that there were people coming to her home, “ringing the bell” and leaving things at her door, which got in the way of her resting. So, Kelly made the decision to leave her residence, which caused her to not be home during the welfare check and become subsequently listed as a missing person.
“I literally left my house maybe a week ago because I couldn’t rest there,” Kelly said. “I turned off everything.”
Kelly's attorney, Monica Ewing, also spoke with TMZ and shared that they are taking the appropriate steps to get Kelly removed from Georgia's missing persons list.
Despite the drama surrounding Kelly’s isolation and COVID-19 status, fans are happy that she’s doing better. The “Friend of Mine” songbird posted a heartfelt message to fans and loved ones on Instagram thanking them for their support.
We would like to wish Ms. Kelly Price a speedy recovery.
