Former Patriots' RB Kevin Faulk Mourns Daughter's Death Just Four Years After Losing Another "Her memory will live on in the hearts of her beautiful girls and family."

Losing a loved one is a devastating life event that can change the course of your future forever. Nearly everyone agrees that losing a child is the hardest loss. While it's impossible to truly compare grief, there are few things as world-shattering as losing a child. Unfortunately for former Patriots' running back Kevin Faulk, he just experienced that unimaginable kind of loss.

Even more unfortunately for the former NFL star, this isn't the first time. Here's what we know about what happened to Kevin's daughter Tanasha and his other daughter Kevione.



What happened to Kevin Faulk's daughter, Tanasha?

Kevin was best known for his incredible role at the heart of the New England Patriots. But at home, he was just "dad," doing his best and building a family. Now, Kevin is deeply mourning after the sudden loss of his daughter, Tanasha.

On Dec. 10, 2025, TMZ reported that Kevin's daughter Tanasha died at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center on Saturday. She was 30 years old when she passed away. Although no cause of death has been released, the outlet reports that no foul play is suspected.

In her obituary, Tanasha's family writes, "Tanasha will be remembered for her kindness, her unwavering love for her family, and the light she brought to all who knew her." "Her memory will live on in the hearts of her beautiful girls and family." Heartbreakingly, the obituary mentions that Tanasha will be "welcomed into Heaven" by her sister, Kevione.

Tanasha Faulk's death comes just four years after Kevin lost his other daughter, Kevione.

Kevione, another one of Kevin's daughters, died in September 2021, while working as a student worker for the LSU football team, according to the New York Post. She was just shy of her 20th birthday when she passed away. There was also no cause of death released for Kevione, but it seems as though foul play was not suspected in her death either.

At the time of her passing, Kevione's employer and Kevin's former college colleagues at LSU released a statement through People, which read, "We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk, and our thoughts and prayers are with the Faulk family. She was a part of the LSU family, and we mourn the loss of a daughter, a sister, a friend, a classmate, and a colleague."

Both Kevione and Tanasha are the daughters of Kevin with his middle school sweetheart, Latisha. To add to their heartache, they lost another child, Kevin Faulk Jr., when he was just an infant. People reports that Tanasha is survived by her three daughters, Ava Shelvin, Jornell Zenon, and Jaida Louis, as well as her "companion of five years," Isaac Louis. Both Kevione and Tanasha are survived by three siblings: Tavion, Kevin III, and sister Tionne.