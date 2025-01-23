Kevin Frazier Is Rocking a Bandage Over His Eyebrow, but How Did He Hurt It? Frazier passed out in his bathroom after covering the L.A. wildfires. By Joseph Allen Published Jan. 23 2025, 2:46 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kevinfrazier

Most of the time, Entertainment Tonight host Kevin Frazier covers the lighter side of the news. He talks with celebrities and usually focuses on the entertainment industry more generally. Following the wildfires that ravaged Los Angeles, though, Kevin was on the ground reporting from the scene of some of the most devastating fires.

Following that coverage, Kevin also sustained a head wound that many want to know more about. Here's what we know about what happened to Kevin Frazier's eyebrow.

What happened to Kevin Frazier's eyebrow?

Kevin explained what happened to his eyebrow in a video posted on Instagram. In the video, Kevin explained first that John Stamos had told him he should come up with a cool story of what happened. Instead, Kevin told the real story, explaining that the injury occurred after Kevin got home from a long day of covering the L.A. fires. He said that he went to bed and woke up at about 1:30 a.m. to use the restroom.

He said that, as he entered the bathroom, he began to feel a little bit woozy, and the next thing he knew he was draped over the tub and blood was gushing from his forehead. "What I believe happened is I fell, I passed out, I fell into the tub, hit my head on the spout, and sliced my head open. It was wild," he explained, showing pictures of the bathroom where the incident occurred, including the blood-stained tub.

"I am so thankful, I am so lucky, because a few more inches lower and I could have lost an eye or I could have hit the side of my head and it could have been lights out, good night," he said. Once he had figured out what was going on, he woke his wife and son up and eventually went to the hospital for treatment. Kevin explained that he had to get 16 stitches for the wound, and added that that part wasn't super fun.

Kevin said that the reason he had passed out in the first place was apparently dehydration. "Being near the fires, not eating, not getting enough to drink because your adrenaline is just going," Kevin explained, describing how he wound up passing out in the middle of the night. "I have a hard head, a lot of people agree with that," Kevin said, adding that he thinks he's going to be OK.

Following his explanation, plenty of people offered well wishes for Kevin, expressing gratitude that he had emerged from the incident intact. "I was wondering what happened to you when I’ve been watching you on Entertainment Tonight, I am so very glad that you are OK. Please be careful and take care of you!" one person wrote.