Florida Basketball Star Keyontae Johnson Is in Critical Condition After Collapse

If you haven’t heard what happened to Keyontae Johnson , keep the University of Florida basketball star in your thoughts: He’s currently in critical condition after collapsing during a game on Saturday, Dec. 12.

“Please keep praying for @Keyontae and his family. We all love him,” Florida coach Mike White tweeted shortly after the game. Here’s what we know about the scary incident…

Keyontae collapsed after a huddle with his teammates.

According to ESPN , Keyontae — a forward for the team and a leading candidate for SEC Player of the Year — collapsed early in the University of Florida Gators’ game against the rival Florida State Seminoles on Saturday. He had just completed an alley-oop on a pass from Tyree Applebee, and he huddled with his teammates on the sidelines during a timeout.

As the team came out of the huddle, Keyontae fell to the court. His teammates yelled for help, and Keyontae received emergency medical attention before being taken to the locker room on a stretcher, and then to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital in Tallahassee, Fla., where he was listed in critical but stable condition that evening.

After Keyontae’s collapse, the Gators players gathered to pray for the Virginia native on the sidelines of FSU’s Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, with some players in tears.

The game soon resumed, with Florida State winning the game 83–71. Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton later told reporters that the Gators opted to resume gameplay. The coach also said that some of his own players were crying after Keyontae’s collapse.

“Those types of things can affect you in some adverse ways,” Leonard added. “We're just all hopeful and praying that he's OK. If it affected our players in an emotional way, I can imagine what the situation was with his teammates."

"He continued, "What I told our guys, we just need to pray for him and hope everything works out all right. And immediately, I had several players get on their knees and start praying while we were in the huddle. I thought that was a very thoughtful thing that our players were in the huddle praying that the opponent was recovering in a good way.”

For his part, Mike canceled postgame interviews and traveled to the hospital to stay overnight with Keyontae, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder.