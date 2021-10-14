Michael “KiXSTAr” Stockley, 24, Was a Talented Commentator and Streamer

Michael Stockley, aka KiXSTAr, was confirmed dead after a devastating solo car crash on Oct. 11, 2021 in California. Although he was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, confirmation didn’t happen until two days later. According to Sports Keeda , his family released an official statement saying, “On Monday... Michael 'Kixstar' Stockley passed away unexpectedly. He had so much planned for the future and he was looking forward to working with so many of you."

They continued, "Michael worked hard to lift up the R6 Siege community, and in turn, so many of you lifted him up as well. We are grateful for the love and support that we have experienced from so many of you.”

Fans on social media have been flooding KiXSTAr's pages with their condolences.