Where Is Diane's Husband Kurt in 'The Good Fight'?

The fourth and current season of The Good Fight has proven to be just as wild as anything we've come to expect from this legal drama. Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) is now leading the charge against a world where truth and justice seem to no longer exist.

Season 4's premiere was an episode of revisionist history that saw Diane enter an alternate reality where Hillary Clinton, and not Donald Trump, won the 2016 election. That said, the Clinton presidency isn't as peachy as anyone had hoped.

As the episode progresses, Diane notices, among other things, that she hasn't once talked with or seen her husband, Kurt McVeigh (Gary Cole). The realization leads her to a feverish search for her husband and ends with the two of them talking across a table, in the middle of a forest.

So, what happened to Kurt in The Good Fight? Stay with us.