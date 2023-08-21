Home > Viral News > Influencers Influencer Bryce Horton's Younger Brother Dies at 28 Years Old, Leaving Fans Reeling What happened to Kyle Horton, and what was his cause of death? Influencer Bryce Horton’s younger brother, Kyle, tragically died unexpectedly. By Jamie Lerner Aug. 21 2023, Updated 12:15 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kyle_horton

Many of us follow influencers because of how open and vulnerable they can be about their lives—we feel like they’re our friends. And because of this, we feel the grief of losing someone close to one of our favorite influencers. In this case, Bryce Horton’s brother, Krista Horton’s brother-in-law, Kyle Horton, died at just 28 years old.

Bryce and Krista are known for their social media presence and now their delicious canned rum cocktails. So when Bryce posted on his feed, typically filled with happy-go-lucky pics with his family, about Kyle’s death, it made waves across the internet. What happened to Kyle Horton, and what was his cause of death?

What happened to Kyle Horton? His cause of death was reportedly a car accident.

Details on Bryce’s death are still pending, but many outlets have reported that he succumbed to injuries caused by a car accident. According to reports, Bryce was involved in a multi-vehicle accident on Aug. 19, 2023, on Highway 65 near the Lerdo Highway exit. He was in his Ford Mustang and somehow got into an accident with a tractor-trailer and another car.

There was also supposedly a toddler in the car with Bryce, although it’s unclear if the child was Bryce’s son, Brooks (who’s less than a year old), or one of his nieces or nephews. Luckily, the child is okay, although they did have some injuries. But sadly, Kyle did not make it through. Although this is what’s been widely reported, we should note that there is no evidence online that Kyle died in a car accident beyond secondhand reports.

There are no reports of car accidents in the Bakersfield, Calif. area (where the crash would have taken place), so it’s possible that the reports of a car accident are completely inaccurate. In fact, a since-deleted Reddit post alleges that Kyle actually overdosed and was found by his wife, although there’s no way to know if that’s true.

The internet is pouring support for Bryce, Krista, and Bryce’s fiancée, Jori.

We know Bryce and Krista well, but Kyle was more of a mystery to the public eye. He was a brother, a new father, a son, and a soon-to-husband, which makes his untimely passing all the more tragic. News of Kyle’s death first broke when Bryce and Krista shared the news on social media.

“Kyle I love you and you aren’t just my little brother you are my best friend,” Bryce wrote. “I’ll never forget every song and movie quote we shared and laughed at together. From being band mates to roommates to uncles of each other's kids, there’s not a day that will go by that I won’t think of you and smile and wish you were still here right by my side. John 15:13 Bodhi.”