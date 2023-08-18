Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok What Happened to Caleb Coffee? TikToker Grateful After Near-Death Experience TikToker Caleb Coffee suffered grave injuries in an accident in his home state of Hawaii. What happened, and how is he doing now? Read on for details. By Melissa Willets Aug. 18 2023, Published 9:43 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@calebcoffee

The gist: TikToker Caleb Coffee is alive and recovering in the hospital after a scary accident where he slipped and fell 60 to 80 feet while hiking in Hawaii.

He posted a video from his hospital bed to share that he found out his neck is not broken. However, he is dealing with injuries such as a "broken femur, elbow, wrist, and multiple gouges and burns throughout his entire body."

This is not Caleb's first brush with death; as a child, he almost died from serious seizures.

Article continues below advertisement

A TikTok star with 11 million followers, Caleb Coffee, is thanking followers for prayers. He's going to pull through after a scary accident in Hawaii.

The accident occurred on Aug. 16, 2023. Caleb is currently hospitalized, and at one point, was thought to have broken his neck. What is the status of his injuries following the second near-death experience of Caleb's life? We have the details ahead.

Article continues below advertisement

So, what happened to Caleb Coffee and how is he doing now?

In a video posted Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, Caleb shared the caption, "It's a miracle that I'm alive today. Praise God. Thank you for this third chance at life! And also, thank you to anyone who is supporting me today. You will never know how much that truly means to me and my family." "Thank you for all of the prayers, kind words, and donations. I am overwhelmed with gratitude," he added.

Caleb, who shared the TikTok from a hospital bed, clearly banged up, and with staples in his head, and bruises and scrapes over much of his face, updated fans in the short clip that he just found out his neck isn't broken. In a GoFundMe update shared previously by his sister Peyton, it had been speculated Caleb might have a spinal fracture after slipping and falling while hiking with friends.

Article continues below advertisement

Upon sharing his gratitude for the support he's receiving both via GoFundMe, online, and through his faith, Caleb then admitted, "This is not the first time I have almost died in my life." Caleb told his fans that when he was younger, the social media star suffered from serious seizures and "almost died." Caleb added, "Yesterday I almost died as well."

Caleb shared that he fell 60 to 80 feet, and clearly overcome with emotion said, "I don't even remember. I just woke up and I thought I was going to die. But then I didn't die. Thank you God."

Article continues below advertisement

Caleb Coffee still has a long road of recovery ahead of him — but he definitely has fans' support.

Despite not having fractured his neck, as Peyton shared with her brother's fans, Caleb also suffered from a "broken femur, elbow, wrist, and multiple gouges and burns throughout his entire body."

@calebcoffee #stitch with @HeyitsCarlyRae its a Miracle that im alive today. Praise God, thank you for this 3rd chance at life! And also Thank you to anyone who is supporting me today. You will never know how much that truly means to me and my family. ❤️ Thank you for all of the prayers, kind words and donations, i am overhwelmed with gratitude. ♬ original sound - Caleb Coffee

Article continues below advertisement

After being airlifted to a hospital following the fall from the lava rocks, Peyton said, "The medics and everyone is telling us he’s lucky to be alive and is one of the strongest out there."

Meanwhile, fans are flocking to Caleb's TikTok, as well as posting on Twitter, to express their heartfelt well wishes for the outdoor adventurer and sometimes stunt performer. Caleb's dad Jason is also keeping fans updated on his son's condition, sharing harrowing photos and video from Caleb's hospital room.

Article continues below advertisement

At time of writing, Caleb's GoFundMe page had raised over $16,000, which will go towards his medical costs. As Peyton shared, "Unfortunately Caleb did not have medical insurance and we can not afford these medical bills."