33-Year-Old Rapper DopeBoy Ra's Death Sparks Rumors of Fentanyl Overdose The 33-year-old Atlanta rapper DopeBoy Ra was found dead in Chicago, Ill. after being reported missing. Here's what we know about his cause of death. By Jamie Lerner Aug. 17 2023, Published 11:25 a.m. ET

DopeBoy Ra's cause of death has not been announced as of Aug. 17, 2023, but there are rumors that he died of a fentanyl overdose.

On Aug.15, 2023, it was reported that DopeBoy Ra, an Atlanta-based rapper and hip-hop artist, had passed away at just 33 years old. He was found dead in Chicago, Ill., where he had traveled for work-related purposes. Now, fans all over the world are mourning DopeBoy’s mysterious and tragic death.

DopeBoy Ra, whose birth name is Rodriquez Smith, turned up in Marquette Park after he was reported missing by friends and family. As we come together to mourn the loss of DopeBoy on the heels of other rappers, we can’t help but wonder what happened to him. What was DopeBoy Ra’s cause of death?

DopeBoy Ra’s cause of death is unknown, although sources believe it was a fentanyl overdose.

A week before DopeBoy Ra was found on Aug. 15, 2023, he was reported missing. While YouTuber Ceddy Nash says he was missing as long ago as July 15, 2023, it’s impossible to verify if that’s true. What we do know is that he had been missing for at least a week before his body was found in Marquette Park on 71st and California in Chicago, Ill.

According to friends, he had gone to Chicago on business, traveling from his hometown of Atlanta, Ga. to the Windy City. While there, he was reported missing as friends and family searched for him. Eventually, he was tragically found dead, which was first shared by his PR Rep, Aleesha Carter, on Instagram.

She wrote, “This is with a heavy heavy heart that I’m even posting this. We made magic when we strategically put out projects, always. Young Capone aka DopeBoy Ra aka Rara was one of my first Hip Hop/ Rap clients, and I can’t believe the news I just got of his unexpected passing! A friend … a client and just huge in East Atlanta. This is not the easiest post at all. Rest easy, RIP.”

Nothing has been officially confirmed by police, but rumors suggest that DopeBoy died of an overdose. Ceddy Nash’s sources seem to have confirmed that, and some hip-hop aficionados, Elle Dorado and Keith Johnson, sleuthed to find the same rumor. In a series of screenshots shared by Elle, DopeBoy’s friends suggest he was given a bad batch of drugs by the local dealers and died of a fentanyl overdose.

Another message posits that DopeBoy was killed, although Elle seems to have debunked that. Regardless of how he died, his friends and fans are mourning his death. Runway Richy wrote, “I hate to say this but Rest in peace my [n-word] @gxdsxlldxpe @dopeboyra. what they talking bout we dropped a classic on dese. ah #DopeRun we been stamped the Eastside and u was a real one my brudda I ain’t even think I was gone get this phone call but Fly High brother u was a Legend on my side.”

