Timbaland's Ex-Rap Partner, Magoo, Has Died at the Age of 50 What happened to rapper Magoo? The ex-partner to rapper and producer Timbaland, has died at the age of 50. Here's what we know about his death. By Tatayana Yomary Aug. 14 2023, Published 10:58 a.m. ET

Prayers up! It’s with a heavy heart that we share the news that rapper Magoo (real name: Melvin Barcliff), known for the hit song “Cop That S--t”, has died. He was only 50 years old.

Magoo, who was the ex-rap partner to producer and rapper Timbaland, had his death announced on Aug. 13, 2023, by producer and R&B singer Digital Black on social media. Naturally, fans, collaborators, and fellow hip-hop artists have taken to social media to share their condolences. However, folks online are interested in learning what happened to Magoo that caused his death. Here’s the 4-1-1.

What happened to Magoo? The rapper’s cause of death hasn't been disclosed yet.

Unfortunately, we have no answers about Magoo's cause of death. During the late hours of Aug. 13, 2023, Magoo’s dear friend, Digital Black, took to Instagram to share the unfortunate news about the rapper’s passing.

“Man can’t believe this. RIH Magoo. Damn big bro, I wasn’t ready for this at all #superfriends,” Digital Black captioned the post of Timbaland and Magoo’s 1997 “Welcome to Our World” album cover photo.

Digital Black also made it a point not to include the cause of Magoo’s death. That said, since Magoo passed away on a Sunday, it’s safe to assume that the family may be awaiting the results of an autopsy before sharing the cause of his death. At this time, there have been no details shared about funeral services.

Magoo released three albums throughout his career.

Magoo and his fellow Norfolk native, Timbaland, joined forces as teenagers in the late ‘80s to form their group. In the ‘90s, the pair went on to join the collective, Swing Mob, which included the group's Playa, Sista, and artists Ginuwine and Missy Elliott, who all collaborated. The crew was created by Jodeci’s DeVante Swing, per R&B Haven.

Although Magoo has been relatively quiet over the last few decades, hip-hop fans fondly remember his presence in the rap game from the mid-’90s to the early 2000s.

Magoo and Timbaland released their first studio album, “Welcome to Our World,” in 1997 which featured the hit track, “Up Jumps Da Boogie,” which featured Missy Elliott and the late R&B singer Aaliyah.

From there, the pair went on to release two more albums, “Indecent Proposal” in 2001 and “Under Construction Pt. 2” in 2003, which also featured projects with Missy.

Magoo always understood the assignment and delivered. 🕊pic.twitter.com/JEvjIwyzVC — Decryption (@DecryptionMktg) August 14, 2023