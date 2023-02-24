TikTok Star Caden McGuire Was Involved in a Pretty Scary Accident, What Happened?

Over on TikTok, content creator Caden McGuire has built quite a following. With a fanbase of over 2.5 million users and nearly 100 million likes on that platform alone, Caden has all of the trimmings of a bonafide TikTok star. However, his lip-synch and situational comedy videos aren't why Caden's name is now making the news. Instead, it appears as though the content creator was involved in a harrowing accident. So, what exactly happened to Caden? Keep reading to find out

What happened to Caden McGuire? He was involved in a car accident.

In the early hours of Feb. 23, 2023, Caden was riding around Nashville when he was involved in a serious car accident. Indeed, the social media star took to Twitter where he shared information about what went down. "Almost died last night. God was watching over me last night," he tweeted in the wake of the crash.

Caden followed that up with another tweet where he included images of him injured in a hospital bed as well as the state of the vehicle that he was in during the crash. "Thankful that I walked away from this wreck. The fact that I am still here blows my mind and I can’t wrap my head around it still. Thank you for all the texts, calls, comments and prayers," he wrote to fans. As of the time of writing, it appears as though Caden is in stable condition.

Morgan Wallen’s ex, KT Smith, was the one driving the vehicle when the crash occurred.

Caden wasn't the only individual involved in the grueling wreck. Indeed, influencer and famed ex of country singer Morgan Wallen, KT Smith, was actually the one driving the vehicle. It appears as though another friend of the two, Gabriella Payant, was also present, evident by KT's since-expired Instagram stories about the event in which she tagged the two.

@cadenmcguire #duet with @bannedqueenc yeah gonna be crying for awhile now. Thanks. 😭😭😭 I love you c baby. I’m so thankful for you and everything you do. You’re the absolute best ❤️❤️❤️❤️ ♬ original sound - My Playlist