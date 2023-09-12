Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok 22-Year-Old Influencer "La Bellota" Is Presumed to Be Dead After a Tragic Accident What happened to influencer La Bellota? The 22-year-old, whose birth name is Michelle Lizarraga, is presumed to be dead after a night out. By Jamie Lerner Sep. 12 2023, Published 8:45 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/Fernanda Lopez/BomberosVeteranos

Sometimes, we meet someone on social media, and just as quickly as they came into our lives, they leave. Sadly, influencer La Bellota, whose birth name is Michelle Lizarraga, is presumed to be dead after a body was found in a Sinaloa, Mexico irrigation canal on Sept. 8, 2023. But without an official police report, we need to piece together the clues of what exactly happened ourselves.

Michelle’s last video was shared on Sept. 7, 2023, of a night out with friends. In the video, Michelle is clearly drinking, so many believe that she may have been the master of her own demise. But that’s not necessarily the case. So what really happened to TikTok influencer Michelle Lizarraga aka La Bellota?

Influencer Michelle Lizarraga aka La Bellota supposedly drowned in a car accident.

Around 8 a.m. on Sept. 8, construction workers noticed a car in the canal. When emergency services arrived at the scene, they found a woman’s body inside the car, meaning that she had drowned. Although they tried to revive her, she was later pronounced dead at the scene. She was described to news outlets at the time as “wearing a short gray dress, approximately 30 years old, and having fair skin and black hair.”

Police have yet to confirm that the woman was Michelle, but her distinctive 666 tattoo on her right arm and another tattoo of a cross on her left arm hint that the body is probably hers. The media has suggested that Michelle left the club and crashed into the irrigation canal, where the car flipped and she sadly drowned. But an advocacy lawyer says that may not be the case.

One lawyer suspects that there may have been foul play in Michelle’s death.

Michelle was a public figure in her community, known for posting racy images and videos. And with a pattern of violence against women in Sinaloa, foul play can’t be ruled out. María Teresa Guerra Ochoa, the head of the Women’s Secretariat of Mexico, told Línea Directa, “We are waiting for the results of the investigation and until now we are still on the same count with 21 femicides and two intentional homicides.”

As police await the results of her autopsy, it’s worth noting that the video she posted could have taken place on a different night. This means that anything could have happened to Michelle, who was just 22 years old when she died. Despite no official report from police, friends and fans are already paying their respects to the young influencer.

One of her friends, Fernanda Lopez, wrote on Facebook: “Today life abruptly separates you from my side, all of us who loved you are left with a great void in our souls. I can't understand how someone with so much hope, talent, and a great human being can suddenly leave like that. When there were so many things ahead that you still had to live … I will always, always carry you in my heart and thoughts.”