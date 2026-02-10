What Happened to Lawrence Jones’s Eye? Why the 'Fox & Friends' Co-Host Was Absent A health scare pushed Lawrence Jones off air, but the 'Fox & Friends' co-host says recovery is moving fast. By Darrell Marrow Published Feb. 10 2026, 9:50 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Fox & Friends viewers are worried about Lawrence Jones after the anchor’s noticeable absence from the morning news program. Lawrence stepped away from his post for nearly two weeks and later revealed he was dealing with complications involving his eye.

Lawrence has been part of Fox & Friends since September 2023. He joined the team as a fourth co-host and appears on weekdays alongside Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade. Since then, Lawrence has become a staple on the program. And if you’ve been tracking Fox morning TV, you’ve probably noticed another familiar face missing, too.

What happened to Lawrence Jones’s eye?

Lawrence says he stepped away to address a serious medical issue that required surgery, and he has been open about the recovery bumps that kept him off camera longer than planned. He first reassured fans on Jan. 21 after his absence sparked concern online.

“I want to assure y’all that I’m doing well. I recently underwent eye surgery and will be returning to work soon,” he wrote on Facebook. “I’ll share the details of my experience with you all in the future. God is truly remarkable. Fox has been incredibly supportive throughout this process, ensuring that I receive the best possible care.”

A few days later, he shared more details on-air. Lawrence explained that he has dealt with eye issues for most of his life, but a visit to a specialist changed everything. Doctors determined that his retina had been detached for a long time.

“They thought I was going to be back at work that Monday, but the swelling was just too much,” Lawrence shared on Fox & Friends. “They didn’t make the connection that I was on TV. My eyes aren’t quite open. But I’m healing fast, very fast. And I’m hoping to be back soon.” Lawrence returned to the news program on Feb. 2 with no visible change to his appearance. During his first day back, he assured fans that he was healing and “on the mend.”

Where is Janice Dean?

Longtime Fox meteorologist Janice Dean has also stepped away from her role at Fox & Friends. She addressed her absence in November and told viewers she was taking a break from work and social media for health reasons.

“I wanted to let you all know that I’m taking a break from work (and social media) for a bit,” Janice wrote on Facebook. “I’m OK, but I’ve had some health issues that require rest and time to heal. My bosses at Fox have been kind and understanding, and I feel blessed to be able to take a break to be with my family.”