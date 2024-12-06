Home > Entertainment Steve Doocy's Fox Network Career and Successful Books Have Earned Him a Pretty Penny Hint: He's a millionaire. By Distractify Staff Published Dec. 5 2024, 9:55 p.m. ET Source: mega

In a sea of familiar Fox & Friends faces, Steve Doocy's was once one of the most beloved — however, after a few recent segments in which he challenged some of his co-hosts views on political and social issues, like Joe Biden's handling of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, for example, many of his loyal viewers and colleagues have started to turn against him.

In fact, president-elect Donald Trump is one of them. In 2019, it was reported that Trump had rated Doocy as a "12 out of 10" on a scale of loyalty. However, he has since attacked him, calling him a "terrible" anchor and accusing him of hurting the show. Despite this, Steve has had an incredibly successful run on the network, and it definitely shows through his financial status. So, what's his net worth looking like in 2024?

What is Steve Doocy's net worth? He earns a hefty Fox salary.

Steve Doocy first got his start in news reporting as a features reporter for NBC's local station in Washington, D.C. After that, in 1994, he became a morning show host for the network on Wake Up America, and in the following years, he became known as ABC TV's go-to Times Square correspondent for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.

He ultimately joined the larger Fox Network family in 1996 and Fox & Friends in 1998, which is where he has been ever since. Per Fox, within three years of his tenure, he helped the show become "the number one morning program in cable news," a title that it has held for the past 20-plus years.

Steve Doocy Fox News host Net worth: $11 million Steve Doocy is a political commentator known for co-hosting Fox & Friends alongside Ainsley Earhardt, Brian Kilmeade, and Lawrence Jones. He got his start on the network in 1996 and has been a part of the company ever since, expanding to cooking shows and more. Birth name: Stephen James Doocy Birth place: Algona, Iowa Birthday: Oct. 19, 1956 Mother: JoAnne Doocy Father: James "Jim" Edward Doocy Wife: Kathy Gerrity Doocy Children: Mary, Sally, and Peter Doocy, the latter of which is a Fox News White House correspondent Education: University of Kansas

And not only does Steve co-host Fox & Friends — he's also the host of Fox Nation's Cooking with Steve Doocy show where he visits celebrities' homes to talk about their favorite dishes and recipes. As of writing, it's reported that Steve is working with a net worth of around $11 million.

Per the same source, Steve earns a salary from Fox that amounts to around $4 million per year, which presumably includes all of his separate projects and endeavors with the network. During his time at Fox, Steve has conducted interviews with notable public figures and politicians including "President Donald Trump, former President George W. Bush, former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, then-Senator Hillary Clinton, then Vice President Dick Cheney," and more, per his official bio.

Aside from his work on Fox, Steve and his wife, Kathy, have also published two successful cookbooks — one in 2018 called Happy Cookbook: A Celebration of the Food That Makes America Smile, and a sequel in 2020 called Happy in a Hurry Cookbook, which debuted at No.1 on the New York Times Bestseller list.