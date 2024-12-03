Home > Human Interest What Happened to Leon Harris? Why the Anchor Is "Stepping Away" From NBC4 Washington The network said the beloved anchor "appeared to be unwell" during a November 2024 broadcast. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 3 2024, 10:49 a.m. ET Source: NBC 4

Since his first anchor position at WJLA-TV in Washington, D.C. in 2003, news reporter Leon Harris has been a highly reputable name and face in the metropolitan area. In his position at NBC 4 Washington, which he began in 2017, Harris delivered the news on local and national events happening every evening. With so much experience under his belt, the Akron, Ohio native sparked concern when he appeared to be unlike himself on the air.

During one of Harris's broadcasts, he looked unwell to many fans, who tuned in to watch him nightly. His network's higher-ups also felt the concern, so they took an actionable step that could affect his career. So, what led to fans being worried about Harris's health? Here's everything to know.

What happened to Leon Harris?

On Nov. 28, 2024, during a Thanksgiving broadcast, Harris's report of a story sparked extra attention from viewers. While discussing an American Israel public affairs committee in D.C. being vandalized, he struggled to read through the broadcast in the succinct way that fans are used to hearing him live.

The New York Post reported that Harris's NBC4 colleague, meteorologist Ryan Miller, said his stumbling words caused fans to call into the show to check on his wellbeing. The clip of his broadcast also circulated on social media, with several fans wondering if he had a stroke or another health scare. "Looks as if the left side of his face is drooping…one of the signs of stroke," one TikTok user wrote. "Wish him well!" "That’s must’ve been so scary for him yet, he finished the the segment," another applauded.

Amid the concerns, Miller said Harris was doing "fine" and took time to rest after his broadcast. However, on Monday, Dec. 2, NBC4 shared more developments by updating fans that the anchor would take some much-needed time off.

“Last week, Leon [Harris] appeared unwell while anchoring News4 at 6," the station's statement read. "Leon will be stepping away from the anchor desk to focus on health issues." "We here at NBC4 — and you at home — care deeply about Leon and wish him well," NBC4 added. "We thank you for your concern."

Leon Harris has been vocal about his health struggles in the past.

While it's unclear what health concerns caused Harris to step away from his NBC4 desk, the reporter has been vocal about his past substance misuse.

Before his November 2024 scare, he opened up about his struggles with alcohol during a 2022 interview with News4's Doreen Gentzler. The interview came after Harris was arrested in January 2022 for driving under the influence.

In a candid interview with News4's Doreen Gentzler, anchor Leon Harris opens up about his journey with sobriety and serving jail time after being convicted of driving under the influence. pic.twitter.com/lyzSmTh3Mu — NBC4 Washington (@nbcwashington) July 18, 2022

He was later sentenced to ten days in jail and three years of supervised probation with an ignition interlock device installed on his vehicle. In his statement to accept his sentencing, Harris admitted to suffering from alcoholism and declared the arrest had changed him for the better.

"I admitted in court today something that I have come to fully accept," he said in a statement, per NBC4 Washington. "I made a terrible decision to drink and drive. That is something I am grateful to have survived and something for which I will have to pay a debt to society." "I am looking forward to doing so, and being a better and healthier person, husband and father in the process. My alcoholism will not be the end of me, but my acknowledging it is going to be a new beginning for me."