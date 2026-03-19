Explaining the Confusion Behind What Happened to Leslie Lopez on ABC's Channel 7 Viewers have noticed Leslie Lopez’s absence, but there’s no clear sign that anything is actually wrong. By Trisha Faulkner Updated March 19 2026, 12:06 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@abc7leslielopez

Watching the news isn’t that different from watching your favorite TV shows in certain aspects. After a while, you get used to seeing familiar faces. So, it can become uncomfortable when you notice a regular from your preferred news broadcast is missing. Turns out, that is exactly what has happened with Leslie Lopez over the years.

Article continues below advertisement

If you’ve found yourself among those wondering what happened to Leslie Lopez on ABC’s Channel 7, you aren’t the only one. Upon closer inspection, however, the situation isn’t as alarming as you might think it is. Keep reading to learn more about the confusion and why people are asking this question in the first place.

Article continues below advertisement

So, what happened to Leslie Lopez on Channel 7?

As of March 2026, there are no credible reports suggesting that anything has happened to Leslie Lopez. She hasn’t announced a departure or leave on social media. While some viewers have pointed out that she hasn’t appeared as frequently, that alone doesn’t necessarily mean something is wrong. In fact, a closer look at her social media suggests she hasn’t disappeared entirely.

Although the last time she shared a weather segment on Instagram and Facebook appears to be in late January 2026, she has remained active through Instagram Stories and other posts. So, while she may be off-air or less visible, she’s still present online.

Article continues below advertisement

This isn't the first time she has taken a break from broadcasting.

For longtime viewers, this kind of absence isn’t entirely unusual. Leslie has stepped away from broadcasts in the past, sometimes for personal reasons.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2022, for example, she was off the air for a period of time due to hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness during pregnancy. She later shared a detailed message explaining her absence and thanking viewers for their concern via Facebook. Over the years, her followers have been able to rely on her openness if anything is preventing her from being on the air.

Turns out, there is another Leslie that is causing some of the confusion and panic.

Part of the confusion may also come from a mix-up with Leslie Sykes, another longtime ABC7 personality. According to her final broadcast via YouTube, Leslie Sykes retired in September 2025. Given that both women share the same first name and worked for the same station, it was easy for some viewers to get their wires crossed on which Leslie they were talking about.

Article continues below advertisement

On top of that, social media doesn’t always help clarify things. Searching for updates can lead to a mix of clips, reposts, and speculation that make the situation seem more serious than it actually is.

Article continues below advertisement

For now, there is no reason to assume anything has happened to Leslie.

At this point, there’s no indication that anything is wrong with Leslie Lopez. It’s entirely possible she’s simply taking time off or working a different schedule. Likewise, it is possible she isn’t on the air because of something personal related to her family.