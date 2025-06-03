What Happened to Lee Goldberg's Hand? Meteorologist Sports Bandage During Broadcast "My left arm healed fine, but my right was badly damaged and had to be rebuilt with titanium." By Ivy Griffith Published June 3 2025, 1:31 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Eyewitness News ABC7NY

Local news anchors and meteorologists are their own kind of celebrity, especially when your coverage area is massively populated like that of ABC 7 NY, which covers New York City and surrounding areas. Which means that Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg is a pretty famous face.

Article continues below advertisement

But as the meteorologist and his fellow 5 p.m. Eyewitness News anchors bid farewell to Bill Ritter on June 2, 2025, viewers noticed something alarming: Lee's hand was visibly bandaged. So what happened to Lee's hand? Here's what we know about the possible reasons for his bandaged hand.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Lee Goldberg's hand?

During the heartwarming and tear-jerking farewell broadcast for Bill, Lee leaned on the news desk with both hands. His right hand appeared to be heavily bandaged, leading to speculation and concern. So what happened?

Neither Lee nor the station has made a statement about his hand, so we can't be sure. However, Lee himself once told the tale of an old injury and a slew of surgeries that may be responsible for the bandage. On the website for his blog in 2004, Lee explained, "I had a freak accident back in April and broke both of my arms. My left arm healed fine, but my right was badly damaged and had to be rebuilt with titanium."

Article continues below advertisement

Back in 2004, he wrote, "I have very limited range of motion in my right arm and will soon be undergoing surgery, most likely in early November, to remove the implants and some scar tissue." Is it possible that the bandage is related to his old injury? Perhaps. It's possible that he needed another scar removal surgery or something related to pain or range of motion due to the original injury. But until and unless Lee confirms it, all we can do is speculate.

Article continues below advertisement

Lee's off-screen accomplishments are many.

Regardless of what caused his hand injury, Lee is a beloved and well-known meteorologist for his home viewers and for those across the country who have encountered his witty broadcasts through the years.

According to his ABC7 bio, Lee first embraced a love of meteorology when he was just 12 years old when he "built his first 'Weather Center' out of shoe boxes and milk cartons." In pursuit of that passion, Lee studied Meteorology at Cornell University, earning a BS in 1994. He spent some time working as an intern for WCVB-TV and WHDH-TV in Boston and later interned at the National Weather Service office in Concord, N.H.

Article continues below advertisement

He officially started his career as a meteorologist prior to graduation in 1993 and earned praise for his coverage of the "Blizzard of 1993" which hit Syracuse, N.Y. He and his wife, Jessica, share two children named Ethan and Emily. As a proud father, Lee often shares praise for his children on his social media. Aside from a love for his family and meteorology, Lee also enjoys golf and tennis, per his bio.