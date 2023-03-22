Home > Entertainment Source: Instagram KENS 5 News Anchor Sarah Forgany Is Recovering Following a Lengthy Hospital Stay By Joseph Allen Mar. 22 2023, Published 10:27 a.m. ET

Regular viewers of KENS 5 in San Antonio have likely noticed that Sarah Forgany, one of the station's regular anchors, has been absent from her post for several weeks now.

Article continues below advertisement

Viewers are obviously incredibly familiar with the anchors that give them the news every day, which is why many want to know what happened to Sarah, and whether she'll be returning to the station any time soon. Here's what we know.

What happened to Sarah Forgany?

Thankfully, Sarah provided regular updates via her Facebook page to let viewers know that she was in the hospital. Although she kept viewers aware of the fact that she was in the hospital, Sarah hasn't explained exactly what she's being treated for. In her first post, she announced that she had to cut her vacation to Italy short because of an unexpected hospital stay, and eventually wound up being transferred back to the U.S. for additional treatment.

Article continues below advertisement

"First memory of Venice, Italy… landing in the ER for several days," she wrote in the post. "Unfortunately I had to cut my vacation short and fly back to the U.S. to be admitted to a hospital here. I’m thankful for the Italian hospital and doctors who got me through some dark days but I’m so glad I was able to return to the U.S. ASAP to continue my treatment here."

Article continues below advertisement

In a follow-up post a few days later, Sarah said that she was watching the Oscars live, which was the first time she had done so in years. Being cooped up in a hospital room for days on end, though, she didn't have much else to do. In her most recent update, posted on March 17, 2023, Sarah said that she was out of the hospital and headed home just in time for the blue bonnets to sprout in Texas.

Fans are wishing Sarah well.

Although they don't know exactly what's wrong with Sarah, her fans have weighed in under her post to wish her a speedy recovery. "Glad your out and headed home. Stay well hope to see you on the morning news again," one person wrote under her most recent post. "I just wonder if maybe a little luck shined upon you on this St Patrick's Day. Glad to hear you're heading home. Thank you Sarah," another person added.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans are clearly hoping that Sarah will eventually make it back to the airwaves. More importantly, though, they want her to take the time she needs to recover from whatever health issue may have ailed her. While we still don't know many specifics about exactly what she was suffering from, it seems clear that the health issue was unexpected, given that she was on vacation when it happened.