WUSA9 Anchor Lindsey Nance Hasn’t Been on ‘Get Up DC’ in Awhile — What Happened? Lindsey Nance has been with the Washington, DC-based news program since 2023. By Elizabeth Randolph Published April 7 2025, 11:17 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@linz.nance

For avid news watchers, the anchors on our screens each morning become part of our daily lives. Many DC news buffs, specifically, enjoy tuning into WUSA-TV's morning broadcast, Get Up DC. The morning show is known for enticing its fans at the crack of dawn with "news, traffic and weather with some laughs weekday mornings on WUSA9 from 4:25 a.m." In addition to delivering the early morning tea, the morning show has brought several notable anchors to the team, including Lindsey Nance.

Article continues below advertisement

Lindsey found her footing as a traffic reporter and joined the WUSA-TV team in March 2023. However, two years into her anchor role, she seemingly vanished from Get Up DC. So, what happened to Lindsey? Here's what to know.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Lindsey Nance?

Lindsey kicked off the first quarter of 2025 by making a shift in her career. In March 2025, she stepped away from WUSA after two years with the news station. However, thankfully for fans, she's not leaving the news broadcast full-time. Following Lindsey's announcement, she and her Get Up DC co-anchors Annie Yu, Allison Seymour, Wisdom Martin, and Jonathan Meyers confirmed in a video shared on Annie Yu's Facebook that she would be reporting traffic news on a later broadcast during the week.

As her co-anchors joked, Lindsey now gets up at a "normal hour" to cover the daytime traffic reports. She was excited about the switch, but she admitted she would miss the Get Up DC team, as they were the first people she met when she moved to DC from Nashville in 2023. And while she's no longer with Get Up DC, her co-workers made it clear that she's still very much part of their early morning family.

Article continues below advertisement

"New chapter for Lindsey Nance and the morning team starting Monday," Annie wrote in her caption. "We love you, Lindz! Our girl 4ever. You're a pro… your dedication and professionalism shine in everything you do. Excited for you!! And sorry, you're stuck with me even when you're on dayside."

Article continues below advertisement

Lindsey Nance is thriving in her new WUSA-TV role.

Although Lindsey isn't with WUSA-TV's morning lineup, she seems to be enjoying her opportunity to have a longer morning routine than she likely did at Get Up DC Since transitioning from the morning show in March, she has shared video clips from her traffic reports, with the latest posted on Facebook on April 3, 2025. However, Lindsey hasn't posted much on her other platforms, including X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.