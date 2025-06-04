What Happened to Levi Wright? The Unimaginable Tragedy Happened One Year Ago Levi's mother shared a moving tribute on the one year anniversary of his death. By Niko Mann Published June 4 2025, 3:47 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @wright.for.levi

Folks are wondering what happened to Levi Wright after seeing his name trending on social media. The son of rodeo star Spencer Wright and his wife Kallie died following a tragic accident last year.

The rodeo star's son was just 3 years old when he died, and people are wondering what happened to Levi Wright.

What happened to Levi Wright?

Levi Wright was hospitalized after he drove his toy tractor into a river near his home in Utah on May 21, 2024, per NBC News. The little boy was found unresponsive about 1 mile down the river.

The little boy was rushed to the hospital, but he sadly never regained consciousness and sustained a severe brain injury. He was taken off life support on June 2, 2024. His heartbroken mother shared a moving post on Instagram on the anniversary of his death. "A year ago today we held you as you took your last breaths," Kallie wrote. "They said it could take a day or 2, I was so scared I wouldn't be holding you when you left, and that was so important to me."

Kallie added that she still talks to Levi every day. "You stayed with us 17 minutes. As you left, an overwhelming feeling came over me and I knew we had done right by you. For me, this isn't the day you fully left us, but the day it became official. Levi, we talk about and think of you every day. We live for you! Our love for you is stronger than ever."

According to People, the family hoped that Levi would recover from his injuries. They eventually decided to take him off of life support after multiple doctors told them that their attempts to wean Levi off sedation had failed. Kallie made an announcement about the bad news on Instagram the day Levi died. Kallie wrote that she knew it was time to let Levi go "after several sleepless nights, lots of research, multiple conversations with the world's best neurologists and millions of prayers."

“Levi showed us just enough to buy us time for all of this," she continued. "We prayed those things were him defying odds and proving to us that he wanted to stay here, but we see now he wanted to give us time to find peace with letting him go."

Kallie and Spencer also have two daughters — Steeley and Brae Milo. After Levi's death, the grieving mom noted how she was coping with a post on Facebook at 3 a.m. explaining how the accident happened. She said that the creek on her property "is a road made of concrete." "Levi did not do anything he hasn't done before, but this time the water was at its peak and strong enough to push his tractor off the road into the creek as he drove through," she wrote.

"He asked me to ride his tractor, and I explained that grandma wasn't home, he shouldn't drive through the creek or the road, and just to ride around the house. As he drove off, I ran back in the house. That's a decision that will haunt me for the rest of my life. In that moment, he was my responsibility alone."