Lex Luger Has Been Through a Lot Since His Days of Professional Wrestling

When it comes to professional wrestling, there are certain WWE legends that paved the way for current wrestling superstars like John Cena. One of those legends is the great Lex Luger aka Lawrence Wendell Pfohl.

The WWE released a “First Look” of their new WWE Icons show on their YouTube channel. In the first look, we see a list that is chock full of star power from past WWE stars, including Lex Luger. Lex began his career in professional wrestling in 1985 and from there, he was part of the WWF, WCW, and WWE. Over the course of his career, he has also faced many troubles — including legal issues and medical problems. So, what has happened to Luger since his time as a professional wrestler?