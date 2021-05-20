Lexi Orlove's Graphic Photos Following Assault Are Not for the Faint of Heart

These days, influencers share intimate details of their lives via social media — from relationship PDA, to post-op plastic surgery snaps, to injuries and illnesses. So when teen influencer Lexi Orlove took to Instagram with a post that warned users, "This photo may contain graphic or violent content," followers might not have thought too much about it at first. Until they clicked through the warning and saw the injuries she had sustained, that is.

For those who aren't familiar with Lexi, she's the younger sister of Cody Orlove (formerly known as Mastercodster) and turns 19 in 2021. Lexi doesn't quite have the massive following of Cody, however she does have a respectable half-million Instagram followers and 2.2 million TikTok followers.

What happened to Lexi Orlove?

On May 19, 2021, Lexi posted to Instagram graphic images of injuries she had sustained. (We have opted not to share the more gruesome photos here.) "On Sunday may 16th I was physically assaulted by my ex. He had shown up to my apartment to 'get his stuff.' I felt pretty off about the situation, so I prepared myself with the only thing I had which was pepper spray," she wrote. "I had told him if he tries to touch me I would spray him, and he did. Then I made the move to pepper spray him."

Lexi explained it was the first time she had used pepper spray, and that unfortunately, she had gotten some of it in her eyes, too. "At that moment I had known things were going to get ugly," Lexi shared. "I was screaming in pain & couldn’t see. In that time I was washing my eyes out with water as fast as I could. He was putting on an act much worse than mine so I thought at that moment I was safe. Then all of a sudden he comes from behind me, pulls my hair and smashed my head on a door handle."

With that single smash to the door, Lexi's ex ended up breaking her nose and cheek bone and made a hole in her jaw. "The first thing I did was call 911, and the second I pressed call he had taken the phone out of my hand and smashed it so hard to where it was unusable," she continued. "Thankfully before my phone broke the police had still gotten my call. At that time he had ran out of my apartment and within the next minute the cops were knocking at my door, along with the fire department."

Ultimately, Lexi's ex was found and arrested, while she was taken to a hospital, where she had surgery. "It’s now been a little less than three days since this incident and I am unable to sleep, and every time I close my eyes I relive this moment in my head over and over again," she shared. "I am scared and I am traumatized."

Lexi concluded her post with: "I do want to thank everyone for their support because I have no idea where I’d be without my mom, my dad, my sister, both of my brothers and all of my friends. I want you guys to know that I will stay strong, and learn from this experience and if you guys are going through anything even close to this situation to get out. I love all of you guys with my whole heart and will never wish this upon anyone."