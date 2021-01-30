What Happened to Liberté Chan? The KTLA Meteorologist Has Been MIA, but Why?By Michelle Stein
Jan. 30 2021, Published 11:44 a.m. ET
When it comes to the daily news and weather, viewers are accustomed to seeing their regular people providing updates on the latest — and they become a bit concerned when reporters are missing for more than a few days at a time. Meteorologist Liberté Chan is no exception to this. So what happened to her, anyway? Let's take a closer look at why the Los Angeles, Calif., reporter was MIA in early 2021.
For those who aren't familiar, Liberté is a meteorologist and reporter at KTLA 5. She got her start at the station back in 2003, when she worked as a writer for Hal Fishman 's one-hour news show "KTLA 5 News at 10." After that, Liberté reported in Santa Barbara County for KCOY-TV/KKFX-TV and then worked as a weekday morning news anchor in Palm Springs for KMIR-TV. In 2010, she returned to KTLA, where she still works today. (Or at least fans hope she does!)
What happened to Liberté Chan?
In January 2021, fans began tweeting about how they missed seeing Liberté Chan. They also wondered what prompted her extended absence and when she might return. One person tweeted, "Hope you are back on the news soon. You have been missed."
Another Twitter user tagged the meteorologist, writing, "Where have you been? Haven't seen you in a few weeks. Are you sick?"
@libertechan hope you are back on the news soon. You have been missed. 😁— Heidi Medina (@HeidiMedina10) January 23, 2021
@libertechan where have you been? Haven’t seen you in a few weeks. Are you sick ?— vicki briggs (@vickibriggs6) January 28, 2021
So what happened to her?
Although Liberté didn't directly respond to questions about her absence, she has been regularly posting personal updates via Instagram — and it appears she's been on vacation in Aspen, Colo. The meteorologist has posted photos of herself enjoying the snowy weather.
The former competitive figure skater — who at one point was nationally ranked in both singles and pairs — has also posted videos of herself trying out some old moves from her skating days. Spoiler alert: She's still got it!
It looks like she's also been making time to get in plenty of yoga sessions during her down time, too.
So yeah. If you've been wondering what happened to Liberté Chan, there doesn't seem to be a reason for concern. (No, she doesn't have COVID-19, and no, she's not sick.) The reporter simply appears to be enjoying a well-deserved vacation— and chances are, she'll be back again on your TV screen in no time.