TikTok Influencer Lil Kody Died at Just 21 Years Old — His Family and Fans Mourn His Death What happened to TikTok star Lil Kody? The influencer was sadly involved in a car accident in July 2023, but what was his exact cause of death? By Jamie Lerner Aug. 15 2023, Published 10:47 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@famouskodyy

It’s always sad when a young person passes away too soon, especially one who brought so much joy to the world. Aug. 14, 2023, was a tragic day for the world when we lost Zyquan Mitchell, more commonly known as Lil Kody, Famous Kody, or Mr. Blicky. The TikToker was known for sharing videos of dancing and lip-syncing in different locations, not just of himself, but with his sisters and family members.

Lil Kody was wholesome, kind, and silly. And he was clearly loved by his fans, friends, and family. At just 21 years old, he was a father, brother, and beloved TikToker whose life was taken too soon in a tragic car accident. But what exactly happened to him?

What happened to Lil Kody? His cause of death was due to complications from a car accident.

Car accidents aren’t always fatal, but sadly, the one Lil Kody got in was. While no one in the public knows exactly what happened to Lil Kody, we do know that he got in a car accident at some point between July 11 and 13. His last TikTok post was on July 11, and on the 13th, his sister, Zy’Kevia, posted a video with her thoughts and prayers for her brother’s recovery.

@_xykevia My other half literally like day & night. My baby brother 🥺❤️. You GOT THIS , A true warrior. 🙏🏾 Everyone is anxiously waiting on you. We’re going get through this with no problems 🫶🏾. Your big sister loves you 🥹😭 @Mr.Blicky🧛🏾‍♂️🫣 prayingforspeedyrecovery praying4lilkody favoriteperson fyp ♬ original sound - ︎︎

She wrote, “My other half literally like day and night. My baby brother. You GOT THIS. A true warrior. Everyone is anxiously waiting on you. We’re going to get through this with no problems. Your big sister loves you.”

TikToker JuiciNicole, a friend of Lil Kody’s, also shared at the time on TikTok Live (via @entertainmentforyoahh), “Yes, Kody is still in a medically induced coma. He’s still on the ventilator. He was in a car accident a couple of days ago. He is fighting but he is stable. We’re asking for prayers from everyone. Positive vibes only, guys.”

Sadly, however, Lil Kody was unable to pull through. Various sources have reported that his lungs didn't recover after about a month on the ventilator, ending Lil Kody’s life too soon. It’s unclear as to exactly what happened in the car accident—if any substances were involved or if anything was intentional—but it seems from reports that it was just an unfortunate and tragic accident.

Lil Kody’s sister is at the forefront of sharing the sad news. Throughout the month between his accident and death, she shared pictures and videos paying homage to her brother. On Aug. 14, however, she wrote, “Life will never be the same. Your smile was always priceless, could brighten up the whole room. Zyquan how could you leave me, we was [sic] just getting started. Lord, I truly don’t understand. My baby brother (big brother) as you will say. Zyquan I’m going to miss you. Lord why.”