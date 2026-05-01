Longtime Cincinnati Dietician and Medical Reporter Liz Bonis Has Died "Her legacy will endure in the lives she touched and the stories she refused to stop telling." By Distractify Staff Published May 1 2026, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Local 12

Cincinnati natives know the name Liz Bonis very well. Known as a dietician and longtime reporter at Local 12, Liz has been passionate about helping others and telling stories of various health challenges and new innovations in the medical technology field.

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Unfortunately, it was revealed on May 1, 2026, that Liz had died in her home. Supporters have multiple questions about her death. Keep reading to get the 4-1-1 on Liz and her untimely passing.

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What happened to Liz Bonis?

According to Local 12, Liz was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2023. After her diagnosis, Liz underwent five surgeries and six clinical trials where she took experimental oncology drugs. Unfortunately, the treatments were not enough to offset the inevitable. She died at her home on April 30, 2026.

Despite rigorous treatment, Liz remained passionate about her job. The outlet reports that she worked diligently throughout treatment, often “assisting researchers and patients looking for solutions to others’ health challenges rather than focusing on her own.”

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Local 12 also credits Liz’s medical team, led by Dr. Doug Flora, Dr. Joseph Guenther, and Karen Burke, for not only improving the quality of her life but also giving her more time to devote to her job. Interestingly, the outlet shares that Liz kept her cancer battle a secret. And in the end, Franco Gentile, Vice President & General Manager at Local 12, respected her wishes for confidentiality.

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As expected, fans and supporters were shocked to learn of Liz’s passing. “I’ve watched Liz Bonis for the majority of my life. It’s hard to believe she’s gone. RIP Mrs. Bonis. Gone but not forgotten. Thoughts & prayers to the family, friends, and the WKRC family,” one person wrote on the outlet’s YouTube page.

“I’ve been a patient at a local cancer center for 10-plus years. I saw Ms. Bonis there and assumed she was working on a story. Now we know that she has been battling colon cancer for three years, and not even her colleagues knew about her diagnosis. Now I wonder if she was a patient at the cancer center, too? RIP Liz,” another person shared.

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Liz Bonis is set to be buried with her mother.

Local 12 reports that Liz’s death was preceded by her mother, Esther J. Bonis, father Col. Austin J. Bonis, and brother Peter. Additionally, James Harrison, a photojournalist at the station and a close colleague of Liz, passed away in February 2026.

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As expected, since Liz has been notoriously private about her life, the theme continues with death. Local 12 shares that the family has requested privacy from the public as they handle funeral arrangements for Liz and her mother.