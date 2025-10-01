What Happened to Karen Drew’s Ex-Husband? She Announced the Father of Her Kids Passed Away "He helped others... built friendships that turned into family, and gave me the best gifts of my life ... my daughters." By Elizabeth Randolph Updated Oct. 1 2025, 1:19 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/@karendrewtv

Detroit, Mich.'s Local 4 News anchor Karen Drew has a celebrated career as a longtime investigative journalist. Her Emmy-winning career in the media space speaks for itself, as she also holds awards in the Michigan Association of Broadcasters and Society of Professional Journalists. However, those who tune into watch Karen weekly on Local 4 knows there's much more to her beyond her journalism skills.

Throughout her time on Local 4, she has shared details of her personal life, including her role as a mom. In October 2025, Karen revealed to her fans that tragedy struck her daughters' lives when her ex-husband died at 62 years old. Here's everything to know about what happened to Karen's ex-husband.

What happened to Karen Drew's ex-husband, Paul Gorcyca?

According to an Instagram post shared by Karen on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, her ex-husband, Paul Gorcyca, was laid to rest in late September 2025. The post included a black-and-white photo of her embracing one of her daughters at Paul's memorial service. "We are in a fog ... last week we buried my children's father," Karen captioned the post. "Paul loved his girls with all his heart and soul."

The anchor continued her post by informing her viewers that she would be missing several broadcasts to mourn her ex and to further support her children through a challenging and heartbreaking time. Karen also shared fond memories of her Paul, crediting him for giving her "the best gifts of my life." "He helped others, guided coworkers, built friendships that turned into family, and gave me the best gifts of my life ... my daughters," she added. "His famous phrase 'Do what is right.'"

What was Karen Drew's ex-husband's cause of death?

Karen's ex-husband's cause of death wasn't confirmed by her nor any officials. According to his obituary, he passed away on Sept. 15, 2025. In addition to his daughters, Paul, who was affectionately nicknamed "Goose," left behind his mother, Mary Jo Gorcyca, and three siblings. Karen's ex was an auto businessman and worked for Ford Motor Company and Piston Group. The latter was his final position, where he was the Director of New Business Development.