Professional Golfer Luke Kwon Undergoes Surgery After Head Trauma
Golf is rarely a sport where fans find their favorite players severely injured, but sadly, accidents do happen. Professional golfer Luke Kwon was "involved in an accident" on Sept. 23, according to Good Good Golf, that left him in need of surgery. At the time, no further details were given about the situation, but now that Luke is in recovery, a full picture begins to emerge.
What happened to Luke Kwon? How is he doing now? Here's everything you need to know about his condition, explained.
What happened to Luke Kwon?
On Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, Luke was "involved in an accident" that resulted in "significant trauma to [his] head," according to Good Good Golf. The group did not specify what kind of accident occurred.
Even before the announcement about Luke's condition, the group hinted one of its members was not doing well. A post read, "Due to a serious injury within the group that occurred late last week, we will be delaying uploads for a few more days. We will also be pushing back our apparel drop until October 4. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, but please be respectful of the situation. We will update you in the days ahead."
On Sept. 27, Good Good Golf provided an update to Luke's condition with a few more details. "Luke Kwon was involved in an accident on Friday, September 23 that resulted in significant trauma to his head. Fortunately, he received a successful brain surgery at University of Oklahoma Medical Center and has made tremendous progress over the last couple days," a post read with a photo of Luke attached.
How did Luke Kwon get his start in golf?
On his website, Luke writes that he competed in his "first ever junior golf tournament" at a young age and performed poorly, so by age twelve, he was inspired to work hard to improve his skills. He writes that his perseverance in the field led to tying for first at an AJGA Tournament in the Bob Estes Abilene Junior and several other junior tournaments.
Then, Luke pursued professional golf throughout his college career. He attended the University of Oklahoma and played on a National Championship-winning golf team. Luke immediately began a career in professional golf upon graduating college, although he missed a deadline to get an athlete visa to stay in the United States and compete. In 2017, he began a YouTube career.
Fans of Luke and his work online or on the golf course are wishing him well. There will be a GoFundMe to support his surgery soon, but currently, no such fundraiser is available.