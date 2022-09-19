Hawaiian Surfer and Skateboarder Kalani David Has Died at the Age of 24
The sports community lost a rising star in Kalani David. On Sept. 17, the Hawaiian athlete and one of the best up-and-coming talents in the professional surfing and skateboarding worlds tragically died at 24 years old.
What happened? Here's what we know about Kalani David's cause of death.
What was Kalani David's cause of death?
According to the Associated Press, Kalani David died in Playa Hermosa, Jacó, after suffering a seizure while surfing. The Judicial Investigation Agency told the outlet that he "apparently suffered some kind of epileptic seizure and drowned," adding that the former world junior surfing champion's death is "still under investigation."
The surfing and skateboarding prodigy also had Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, a rare heart condition that makes the heart beat "greater than 100 beats a minute" and cause can paralysis and seizures. Kalani experienced his first seizure in August 2016 while skating with friends in Oceanside, Calif.
Following his unexpected passing, Kalani's mother launched a GoFundMe to help bring his body back to the United States.
"Our son is laying in wait at a morgue in San Jose, Costa Rica," Andrea wrote. "We wish to bury Kalani next to his grandfather, where his immediate family and relatives will follow at Florida Memorial Gardens. Where he can be visited and talked to, [and] guided if possible, by immediate family."
She continued, "He deserved more than I could ever give him, and I don’t even feel right for asking, but I will for Kalani. I don’t want my son in a jar or spread on the water as I would see fit for myself. I want to give him a place you can go see him and know he is listening when you share your feelings with him."
Kalani's girlfriend, Sammy Marquecho, shared a tribute to Instagram.
Many tributes poured in following the news of his death, including one from his girlfriend, Sammy Marquecho.
"At a loss of words. My heart is shattered without you in this world. My first & forever love, thank you for showing me what true love & happiness was. Flying to Hawaii from California before knowing you was the best decision ever (no matter how nervous my family was). You proved to me that love at first sight is real," Sammy wrote on Instagram.
She continued, "This guy had the biggest heart in the world & would give the shirt off his back for anyone. Kalani, you dreamed the bigggest dreams you were working towards that I know you were going to accomplish. You left this world doing what you loved most, surfing & being in the ocean. My angel, hubby, king ... until we meet again."