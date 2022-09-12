MMA Fighter and Cannabis Advocate Elias Theodorou Passes Away at Age 34

Elias Theodorou was a fighter, literally and figuratively. According to Sports Illustrated, "from 2014 to 2019, Theodorou competed 11 times in the UFC where he had a 8–3 record." Going into 2022 he had a "19–3 mixed martial arts record." He was also a huge proponent for the use of medical marijuana.

Unfortunately, not every battle fought can be won. It was recently reported that he passed away at the age of 34. Here's what we know about Elias Theodorou's cause of death.