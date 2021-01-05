Mark Henry Has Been a Force in the WWE for Decades

As a longtime WWE performer and athlete overall, Mark is no stranger to straining his muscles and limbs beyond the scope of their abilities. He previously had surgery to repair a groin injury and, at one point, he had a hyperextended knee. He also had to have quad surgery once, so Mark’s list of issues with his leg muscles, mostly due to wrestling, aren't unheard of.

While some fans on Twitter have claimed that Mark’s leg on RAW was the result of yet another surgery, at the very least, it doesn't seem to be a knee injury since he was putting pressure on it to move around on the scooter. And since he was also shown standing with the leg in its brace, it may be something he can overcome relatively easily. This is the world's strongest man, after all.