Yannick Bisson aka Martin Left the 'Aurora Teagarden' Franchise Because of a "Scheduling Thing"

Over the years, Candace Cameron Bure has become the undeniable Queen of the Hallmark Channel. From her many appearances in Christmas-centric flicks to her titular role in the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries series, Candace is a fixture on the feel-good network.

In the aforementioned Aurora Teagarden Mysteries franchise, Candace plays a librarian-turned-sleuth who uses her amaetuer skills to solve murders in her small town. The movies are based on the novel series by Charlaine Harris.