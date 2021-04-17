‘Right in Front of Me’ Was Filmed in a Canadian City That’s a “Hallmark Hotspot”By Dan Clarendon
Apr. 17 2021, Published 12:07 p.m. ET
After wooing us with small-screen romances like Don’t Go Breaking My Heart and Chasing Waterfalls, Hallmark’s Spring Fling event is about to wrap up. But the cable channel has one more TV movie on the lineup: Right in Front of Me, premiering Saturday, April 17, 2021.
And once some Canadians see where the movie was filmed, they might be the ones saying, “Right in front of me!”
We’ll give you a hint: Like many other Hallmark productions, Right in Front of Me found its filming locations in the city some people call “Hollywood North.”
Read on for all the details about this new flick!
What’s ‘Right in Front of Me’ about?
The TV movie follows Carly Mason, the owner of a bridal styling business, “where her keen eye for fashion has her in great demand by brides planning high-end weddings,” as Hallmark says in a press release.
Carly ends up spending a weekend at a resort where several of her college acquaintances are attending a wedding, including Matt, a dorm friend on whom Carly had a crush way back when.
Meanwhile, Carly also meets Nick, a junior chef who’s struggling to make a name for himself at the resort. Carly offers to give a boost to Nick’s career prospects by connecting him with her wealthy clients — and in exchange, he offers to be her wingman with Matt.
But soon, Hallmark says, “Carly and Nick begin to wonder if Matt is really the right man for her.”
Who’s in the ‘Right in Front of Me’ cast?
Leading the cast of Right in Front of Me is Janel Parrish as Carly. Janel, of course, is best known for her starring role as Mona Vanderwaal in both the Freeform drama Pretty Little Liars and its spinoff Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. But the actress also plays Margot in Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before film series.
Playing Nick, meanwhile, is Marco Grazzini, an actor you might recognize from his recurring roles as Alejandro in the CBC sitcom Kim’s Convenience and Mike in the Netflix drama Virgin River.
And Anthony Konechny, who recently recurred as Raymond Jensen on the CW superhero show Supergirl, plays Matt in Right in Front of Me. This movie isn’t Anthony’s first Hallmark rodeo: He also played Constable Doug Burke on the drama When Calls the Heart.
The other cast members include: Clayton James, Hilary Jardine, Brandi Alexander, Jason Cermak, Claire Filipow, Mercedes De La Cruz, Lindsay Winch, Frank Cassini, Candus Churchill, and Justin Lacey.
Right in Front of Me was written by Julie Sherman Wolfe (Taking a Shot at Love, A Glenbrooke Christmas) and directed by Linda-Lisa Hayter (Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing, Cranberry Christmas).
Where was ‘Right in Front of Me’ filmed?
An Instagram slideshow Janel posted from the set of Right in Front of Me in March reveals the movie was filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, much like other Hallmark TV movies.
According to Vancouver’s tourism bureau, the coastal region is a “Hallmark hotspot” which hosts nearly 60 of the channel’s productions every year.
Right in Front of Me premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, April 17, at 9 p.m. ET.