'The Sandlot' Star Marty York Still Recognizes the Impact of the Iconic Movie Today Marty York is still close to some of his 'Sandlot' co-stars. By Chrissy Bobic Published March 17 2026, 1:45 p.m. ET Source: Mega

For most kids of the '90s, the movie The Sandlot is one of the most-quoted and beloved films ever. Likewise, most of the characters from the movie are quoted, including the one known as Yeah Yeah, whose actual name is Alan, who was played by actor Marty York. But what happened to Marty York after The Sandlot came out and after he grew up?

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Some of the stars of The Sandlot are still in the public eye, and they embrace the fame the movie brought them and the impact of the film on '90s kids and present-day adults everywhere. Even if all of the kids from The Sandlot didn't necessarily grow up to be the next Leonardo DiCaprio, they have a special place in the hearts of dedicated fans, and that includes Marty.

Source: 20th Century Studios

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What happened to Marty York?

Marty's IMDb shows that he had a few television roles after The Sandlot, including some voice acting roles in animated series like Duckman: Private Dick/Family Man and Hey, Arnold! He was also in episodes of Saved by the Bell and Wings. Later, he made other sporadic television appearances, and he was in an episode of Abbott Elementary in 2025.

As far as his personal life goes, Marty suffered a tragic loss in 2023. That year, Marty's mother was found dead in her California home after what was ruled a homicide. Her boyfriend at the time was arrested and charged with her murder, according to NBC Connecticut. In 2024, he told Access Hollywood, "If it wasn't for my mom, I wouldn't be in the position that I'm in. My mom believed in me through the hardest times of this business, my mom was always being like, 'You got this.'"

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Marty made headlines for reasons that had nothing to do with his career in March 2026 after footage was released of Marty in a shirtless fist fight outside of a Los Angeles club. He told TMZ that someone "charged" at him and he was defending himself. It just so happens that someone was there to catch it all on video.

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Do any of 'The Sandlot' actors still talk?

Marty still talks to at least some of his former Sandlot co-stars. He does seem to be in contact with Patrick Renna, who played Ham in The Sandlot. Patrick posted a video on Instagram where he calls his "old teammates" to prank them by wishing them a goodnight, and Marty is included in that.

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In February 2026, Marty posted a photo from an appearance with Chauncey Leopardi, who played Squints in The Sandlot. They also attended a baseball game together. For the most part, Marty seems to have kept in touch with some of his fellow Sandlot stars through appearances and in his private life, too.

Marty York from 'The Sandlot' is on Cameo.