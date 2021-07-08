'MasterChef: Legends' Contestant Mary Jayne Disappeared Mid-Season — Here's Why

The competition has started to heat up after not one but two contestants (Mary Jayne and Matt Gagnon) exited the show this week on MasterChef: Legends. The upcoming episode, titled "Legends: Nancy Silverton — Pasta Challenge," will see chef Nancy Silverton join the judges for an ambiguous challenge regarding all things pasta.

Pasta might seem like the easiest dish in the world to some, but under the influence of Nancy, who is noted for helping popularize sourdough and artisan bread in the United States, perhaps hand-making pasta is going to be part of the week's challenges. Fans will have to watch and find out!

New episodes of MasterChef: Legends air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.