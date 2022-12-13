'Smash' Star Megan Hilty Has Broken Her Silence Regarding Family Tragedy

Unfortunately, Megan’s family tragedy serves as a harsh reminder that life can change in the blink of an eye.

In a September 7, 2022, Instagram post, Megan shared that her sister Lauren, her brother-in-law Ross Mickel, and baby nephew Remy have all perished in a sea plane crash. Even more devastating is the fact that the family was expecting to welcome another child. The family leaves behind Megan’s niece, who was thankfully not on board.