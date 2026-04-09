Melissa Etheridge Reveals What Happened to Son Beckett Cypher After Opioid Addiction That funny Beckett Cypher story Melissa Etheridge told hits differently knowing the journey he faced before his death. By Darrell Marrow Published April 9 2026, 12:10 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Singer Melissa Etheridge has people talking again after she shared a loving and funny memory about her late son, Beckett Cypher, on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “He came to me when he was about 11 and said, ‘Mom, I’m sorry, but I think I’m straight.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, honey, no, no, it’s just a phase,’” Melissa joked.

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Beckett was Melissa’s son with filmmaker Julie Cypher, and the pair also shared a daughter, Bailey. Melissa described Beckett as a “sweet soul” and a “sensitive soul” who found life difficult at times, but deeply loved snowboarding.

Source: Mega

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What happened to Melissa Etheridge’s son?

In a 2024 interview, she connected his addiction struggles to a snowboarding injury in his late teens, saying a broken ankle led to Vicodin and then to a much darker spiral. Beckett struggled with addiction and died at 21. In a 2020 statement to People, Melissa said, “Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction.” She added, “I am grateful for those who have reached out with condolences and I feel their love and sincere grief. We struggle with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end we know he is out of the pain now. I will sing again, soon. It has always healed me."

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Later, as she spoke more publicly about grief, Melissa said she has worked hard not to stay trapped in guilt and shame, and has tried to focus instead on love, healing, and the belief that Beckett is no longer in pain.

"For me to feel him [in heaven,] I need to be in a joyous space. So when I'm in a dark space, I'm away from all of my loved ones,” Melissa told People. “It's my job to find my space again, of loving myself, going, 'No, no, I did the best I could. And he made his choices,' And there are some that check out, and there are some that leave earlier than others. And he could not handle his life at this time."

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Source: Mega

Who is Beckett Cypher’s father?

According to People, Beckett’s biological father was David Crosby. Melissa and Julie revealed years ago that Crosby had been the sperm donor for their two children. Melissa later explained that Julie, who had been adopted, wanted their children to know who their biological father was, which is why they did not use a sperm bank. Melissa said Crosby was “perfect” for that role, and after his death, she wrote that he gave her “the gift of family.”

Melissa and Julie’s relationship was one of the most high-profile same-sex relationships of the 1990s. The couple had been together since 1990, and they split in 2000 after 12 years together. Around that time, Melissa made it clear just how serious the relationship was.