What Happened to Michael Beasley? Talent Was Never the Problem A former No. 2 pick gets real about mistakes, missed advice, and the lifestyle that shifted his career path. By Darrell Marrow Published April 23 2026, 2:03 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When the Miami Heat drafted Michael Beasley No. 2 overall in 2008 after his monster freshman season at Kansas State Wildcats men's basketball, many believed they were getting a future franchise star. He entered the league as one of the most gifted scorers in his class. During his one-and-done season, he averaged 26.2 points and 12.4 rebounds, according to the Basketball Network. He won multiple National Player of the Year honors and swept major freshman awards.

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Michael went on to play 11 NBA seasons, appear in 609 regular-season games, and average 12.4 points and 4.7 rebounds. But his career never matched the early hype. Then his career started to unravel. The athlete became involved in a number of controversies that undoubtedly impacted his career.

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What happened to Michael Beasley?

For a minute, it really looked like Michael might become a problem in the best way. He made the 2008–09 All-Rookie First Team. He averaged 13.9 points as a rookie and improved to 14.8 points in his second season. Then the issues started early. In September 2008, the NBA fined him $50,000 after an incident at the league’s rookie transition program. Less than a year later, in 2009, he entered a rehabilitation facility, according to the Washington Post. Michael later called that period his “lowest hour” and admitted he had gotten caught up in NBA life.

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Things in Michael’s life only got worse from there. In 2011, while with the Timberwolves, Michael was ticketed in Minnesota after police said they smelled marijuana during a traffic stop, per CBS News. In 2013, while playing for the Phoenix Suns, officers arrested him on marijuana possession and paraphernalia charges, according to ESPN. In 2019, Michael was suspended for five games for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy.

In February 2025, The Wichita Eagle reported that he was arrested at Manhattan Regional Airport in Kansas on marijuana possession allegations before later saying that he took “full accountability” for what happened. His name also surfaced in other ugly headlines over the years. In 2015, a woman sued him over sexual assault allegations tied to an alleged 2013 incident in Arizona. According to CBS Sports, no criminal charges were filed in the case, and later reports said the civil lawsuit was dismissed.

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Michael Beasley regrets his party boy past.

On the court, Michael flashed enough skill to keep getting chances. The Heat traded him to Minnesota in 2010 to clear cap space for LeBron James and Chris Bosh. He delivered his best NBA season in 2010–11, averaging 19.2 points and scoring a career-high 42 in a single game. Michael has since opened up about what went wrong in his career. During an appearance on the 3sandones podcast, Michael said his biggest NBA regret was not listening to Pat Riley’s advice when he first got to Miami.