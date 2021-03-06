Michael Stanley, Cleveland Radio Host and Heartland Rock Star, Is Dead at 72

Rock fans in Cleveland, Ohio, are finding out what happened to Michael Stanley , and we’re sharing the sad news here, too. The musician and radio personality died on Friday, March 5, with his family by his side, as announced today by his longtime workplace, the classic rock radio station 98.5 WNCX .

Meanwhile, David Spero, Michael’s best friend and former manager, told 3News that the musician died peacefully in his sleep Friday night. He was 72 years old.