Afghanistan Vet Sgt. Michael Verardo Died of Complications Related to War Injuries

Sgt. Michael Verardo's funeral, which was held in early September in North Carolina, was attended by prominent politicians, including former Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Thom Tillis. Michael was a veteran of the war in Afghanistan and became a prominent advocate for veterans after returning from the war.

Given that his funeral became a news story in and of itself, many naturally wanted to know more about what happened to him that led to his death. Here's what we know.

What happened to Michael Verardo?

Michael was serving in Afghanistan in 2010 when he suffered the first of two IED attacks he experienced in combat. After recovering from his injuries, he returned to combat and was wounded by yet another IED, ultimately becoming one of the most wounded soldiers of the entire war. The injuries he sustained were so severe that, according to an obituary, no one in his unit believed that they would ever see him again after he was loaded into a helicopter.

Michael ultimately survived his injuries, though, and went through more than 120 surgeries and more than one amputation. In the years after he was no longer able to serve in the armed forces, Michael became a passionate advocate for wounded veterans and met with politicians at all levels of government to implement meaningful improvements for the soldiers who sacrificed everything for their country.

What was Michael Verardo's cause of death?

Michael, who was 40 at the time of his death, died as a result of long-term complications related to the injuries he suffered. Although he lived 15 years longer than many in his unit expected, the injuries took an enormous toll on his body and ultimately shortened his lifespan significantly. Given how much work he did on behalf of veterans over the last 15 years of his life, it's hard to argue that he wasted a second.

Michael Verardo was catastrophically wounded in Afghanistan on 24 April 2010. For the next fifteen years he endured more than one hundred surgeries and years of therapy, never losing his paratrooper grit. He fought and finished the good fight.

Michael's story touched many people.

Because of his extensive injuries and his fierce advocacy, Michael's funeral was attended by a number of prominent politicians of both parties, and North Carolina Governor Josh Stein ordered flags to be flown at half mast to honor his sacrifice, according to WCNC. The Independence Fund, which first announced his death, credited him with starting many of their programs, and also said he advanced care in the Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense.

Few soldiers better understood what it means to put everything on the line in service of your country, and Michael's advocacy on behalf of other veterans came from a deeply personal place. It's a tribute to his immense legacy that so many politicians felt the need to acknowledge his passing in such a major way.