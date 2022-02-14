Why Was Hit Morning Radio Show 'The Miguel & Holly Show' Canceled?By Leila Kozma
Feb. 14 2022, Published 2:26 p.m. ET
It's the end of an era.
The Miguel & Holly Show, the radio show airing on Hot 101.5 weekday mornings from 6 a.m. to 10, has been canceled. Miguel Fuller and Holly O'Connor, the show hosts, and Scotty the Body addressed the changes in a Facebook Live on Feb. 4, 2022. What happened?
Here's what happened to Miguel Fuller and Holly O'Connor, the hosts of 'The Miguel & Holly Show.'
Miguel Fuller and Holly O'Connor, the hosts of The Miguel & Holly Show, addressed the cancelation of their radio show during the "Miguel & Holly Family Meeting" on Feb. 4, 2022. As Miguel and Holly announced, their Feb. 4 episode marked the last-ever installment of The Miguel & Holly Show.
Miguel and Holly have stepped down from their roles, passing the baton over to Scotty the Body. Scotty now hosts The Scotty Show, which airs in the former Miguel & Holly Show time slot. Miguel and Holly focused on their achievements during the "Family Meeting." They didn't talk about their future plans.
"Holly and I are leaving Hot 101.5. Today is our last day, and this is our last hour," Miguel said. "A lot of morning shows don't get to do this, unless you are retiring. Because this company has been so amazing to us over the past seven years and they understand the relationship that we have with you, they are allowing us to say goodbye."
During the "Family Meeting," Miguel and Holly shared details about how appearing on The Miguel & Holly Show changed the course of their lives for good. As Holly said, the listeners and her co-workers made her feel supported during her divorce and other challenging milestones.
"We are jumping into our future, Miguel and I. Into the unknown, hoping against all odds that you all know how much we love you," Holly said. "Thank you for finding us. Thank you for becoming our family. Thank you for your support and encouragement. Never stop learning about yourself."
Miguel shared a few words as well: "Almost seven years ago, on March 31, 2015, Holly and I opened up the microphones on one of the biggest radio stations in the country and introduced ourselves to you. In the first few seconds, at 6 a.m. that morning, we said, 'We're perfectly imperfect, and we hope you'd come along for the ride.'"
"Never in my wildest dreams could I imagine the last seven years going the way they have," he continued.
Miguel listed some of his and Holly's accomplishments, including Miguel and Holly's Book Adventures, Miguel and Holly's Volunteer Squad, Blown Off Ball, Miguel's Big Gay Brunch, and a cookbook, 50 Shades Of Chicken.
"I love this medium and what it can do. But your listening has brought it to life," he said. "You let this poor, gay, Black kid from Atlanta, Ga., come here and fulfill his dreams. You know we've always kept it real with you as much as possible, and I won't stop in our final hour ... You have supported us in our crazy vision of being the nice morning show in Tampa Bay, Fla."
"You showed up to events, listened to us hurt your ears with headphone karaoke, and you spilled your gut with Tampa Bay's secrets. My gratitude to you runs so deep and is everlasting. But, as the entire world has experienced over the past two years, we have all changed. None of us can say that we are the same people that we were seven years ago, even a year ago, for that," he continued.
"Our goals and what we want out of life have changed ... But my life is different. My passions are different. My heart is different. And I'm ready for the next adventure," he added. "And that is what we are doing. We are going to follow our hearts."