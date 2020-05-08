Is Nicki Minaj Pregnant? The Rapper Tells Fans She's Experiencing "Cravings" and "Nausea"

In a Twitter Q & A on May 7, Nicki Minaj teased to fans that she is expecting her first child with husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty. The rapper answered questions and left many of us convinced that she is experiencing pregnancy symptoms, such as food cravings and morning sickness.

Immediately, fans started requesting baby bump photos, but Ms. Minaj wasn't ready for the big reveal just yet. "Yea in a couple of months," she tweeted about possibly posting a bump pic. "The world ain't ready yet."

The singer replied: “Lmao. No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo."

Her response raised a few red flags, which led another individual to ask if Nicki has been experiencing morning sickness, writing, "Are you also throwing up in morning and having to go to the bathroom a lot?"

After a fan asked if the 37-year-old has been cooking while continuing to self-quarantine amid the current coronavirus pandemic (also known as COVID-19), she responded: "Absolutely. Steak. Shrimp. Plus my famous cheeseburgers. So good. Been really having red meat cravings then salad cravings with extra jalapeños. Ordered Chkn [sic] nachos that didn’t come w/ jalapeños. Who does that? Wow.”

Nicki Minaj has been open about wanting to be a mom.

Nicki and her husband began dating in 2018 and married less than one year later. She confirmed the rumored nuptial news via Instagram, writing: "Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19." Before tying the knot, Nicki faced criticism when she went public with her now-husband. Kenneth has troubled criminal history, and fans questioned why the rapper was dating him.

Source: Getty

Just a few months (February 2019) after the couple went public with their relationship, the "Super Bass" rapper joked about being pregnant on Queen Radio. "I’m pregnant," she said on air. However, she immediately backtracked with a laugh, adding, "They really gon’ believe me — my manager’s face! He was about to die!"

Though she hasn't confirmed or denied the recent pregnancy rumors, Nicki has stated that she wants to be a mom in the future. In a 2015 interview with Cosmopolitan, she predicted: "Ten years from now, I will have two children, unless my husband wants three."