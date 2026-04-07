What Happened to Monaleo? The Rapper Thanks Fans for Support Amid Surgery "I learned a lot in this process but most importantly how to advocate for my wellbeing." By Tatayana Yomary Published April 7 2026, 11:03 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@themonaleo

In the female rap world, Monaleo is a name that fans know very well. Known for hitting the scene in 2020, Monaleo caught the attention of fans with the song “Beating Down Yo Block.” Since then, she has built a steady fanbase who admire the star for her wordplay, woman-empowering lyrics, and for being an artist not afraid to push her pen.

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As Monaleo’s personal and professional life has been in a great place, the 24-year-old has had to take a step back from her career. While fans were excited to see Monaleo hit the stage for her 2026 tour titled “Who Did The Body?," the rapper announced that she had to cancel several dates to tend to an emergency. And now, she’s thanking fans for their support. So, what happened to Monaleo? Here’s what we know.

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What happened to Monaleo?

On April 6, 2026, Monaleo took to Instagram to send a heartfelt message to her fans after being on the mend from an emergency reproductive surgery in early March 2026.

“Hey y’all, I wanted to take a moment to say from the depths of my soul, thank you for all the love and support this past month. Thank you to my village of family, friends, and supporters for every message, every flower, every visit, etc. This has been such a difficult and depressing time for me, so it means so much that y'all never let me forget how loved and supported I am.”

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Monaleo continued: “Recovery was rough, but it went well! I learned a lot in this process, but most importantly, how to advocate for my well-being. Something I want to continue to remind you all to do as it could be the thing that saves your life. So many trivial things could be going on in your life, and then suddenly being alive is the only thing that matters! What an eye-opening experience.”

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The rapper went on to share that the shows she had planned for April and beyond will go on and that she’s excited to return to the stage and see her fans.

Monaleo initially announced that she would cancel some shows in early March 2026 due to a medical emergency.

On March 3, 2026, Monaleo took to Instagram and X to share a notice that she had to cancel the Memphis and New Orleans dates of her tour due to a medical emergency that required surgery.

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Following the message, Monaleo elaborated on her condition on X, revealing that she was going through a reproductive issue. “I’m upset about having to cancel my shows and did not expect this to happen,” the rapper wrote on X. “Yesterday, out of nowhere got a sharp pain in my lower abdomen. Took some pain meds, two hours went by the pain got worse. I went to the ER and could hardly make it through the ultrasound without throwing up.”

Source: MEGA

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She went on to share that she experienced the “worst pain ever” before learning about her diagnosis. “I had an inflamed cyst the size of a softball that had twisted and cut off blood flow and caused bleeding in my abdomen,” the rapper revealed. ”I had to have emergency surgery.”

Unfortunately, Monaleo revealed that she lost a fallopian tube and an ovary during the procedure. And despite going through the ordeal, the rapper had her fans at the top of her mind. “I genuinely apologize for any inconvenience,” Monaleo wrote. “I know y'all travel to see me, buy outfits, pay for makeup & hair appointments, etc. None of that is lost on me, and I appreciate all the love and support from the bottom of my heart.”

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